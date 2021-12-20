• Johnny Cook and Jennifer Brignac, restaurant owners in Tupelo, Miss., are taking their food truck to tornado-slammed Kentucky to serve fried turkey, chicken and dressing, vegetables and rolls to those in need of comfort on Christmas because, as Brignac said, "it was weighing heavy on my heart."

• Adam Layne, city treasurer in St. Louis, said "we know that $500 doesn't solve all the problems in the world" but that the city is gratified that more than 1,000 people have applied for aid as part of a $5 million pandemic-relief program.

• Dale Strong, chairman of the Madison County Commission in Alabama, presented a $50,000 donation for a $1.5 million memorial to honor the 20,000 "space explorers" who have worked with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center over the years, playing keys role in the Apollo program.

• Mickael Oliver, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., faces at least seven years in prison when he's sentenced for selling 15 guns, including some linked to shootings, to an informant working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

• Justin Wolf, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, said it's "a numbers game" but that it's also "about providing an opportunity for career development," as the agency works with lawmakers to legalize hiring 18- and 19-year-olds to work in prisons and help address a shortage of nearly 500 workers.

• Cynthia Dunn-Duhart, a resident of Atlanta, said that "as things changed and the elements in our society changed, we were met with darkness," as she was among those celebrating a project to install 10,000 streetlights across the city in a move to reduce traffic accidents and fight crime.

• Robert Savoie, president and chief science and engineering officer of Sev1Tech, will have an engineering college named after him following a record $5 million donation to his alma mater, the University of New Orleans.

• Paul Jones, president of Fort Valley State University in Georgia, a historically Black school, declared it "a transformative gift" as an anonymous donor committed $2.5 million for scholarships, marking the largest gift in the school's history.

• Kenneth Hopper, 58, was hospitalized with chest pains after being arrested on charges of stealing $1,000 from First Community Credit Union in Bridgeton, Mo., threatening to blow up the building while disguised with a white beard and a Santa hat, authorities said.