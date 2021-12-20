Israelis debate military option on Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel -- With diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear program teetering, Israel's defense minister has ordered his forces to prepare a military option, warning the world that Israel would take matters into its own hands if a new nuclear agreement did not sufficiently constrain Iran.

But several current and former senior Israeli military officials and experts say that Israel lacks the ability to pull off an assault that could destroy, or even significantly delay, Iran's nuclear program, at least not anytime soon.

One current high-ranking security official said it would take at least two years to prepare an attack that could cause significant damage to Iran's nuclear project.

A smaller-scale strike, damaging parts of the program without ending it entirely, would be feasible sooner, experts and officials say. But a wider effort to destroy the dozens of nuclear sites in distant parts of Iran -- the kind of attack Israeli officials have threatened -- would be beyond the current resources of the Israeli armed forces.

"It's very difficult -- I would say even impossible -- to launch a campaign that would take care of all these sites," said Relik Shafir, a retired Israeli air force general who was a pilot in a 1981 strike on an Iraqi nuclear facility.

"In the world we live in, the only air force that can maintain a campaign is the U.S. Air Force," he said.

The recent discussion of a military attack on Iran is part of an Israeli pressure campaign to make sure that the countries negotiating with Iran in Vienna do not agree to what Israeli officials consider "a bad deal," one that in their view would not prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

At the moment, there appears to be little chance of that as the talks, aimed at resurrecting the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, have only regressed since Iran's new hard-line government rejoined them last month.

Until now, Israel has tried to curb Iran's nuclear program, which it considers an existential threat, through a combination of aggressive diplomacy and clandestine attacks. Israeli officials considered it a coup when they were able to persuade President Donald Trump to withdraw from the 2015 agreement, which President Joe Biden now wants to salvage.

In September, the head of the Israeli armed forces, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, said large parts of a military budget increase had been allocated to preparing a strike on Iran. Early this month, the Mossad chief, David Barnea, said Israel would do "whatever it takes" to stop Iran from making a nuclear bomb.

This month, during a visit to the United States, Defense Minister Benny Gantz publicly announced that he had ordered the Israeli army to prepare for a possible military strike on Iran.

But Israeli experts and military officials say that Israel currently lacks the ability to deal Iran's nuclear program a knockout blow by air.

Israeli officials refuse to discuss the red lines Iran must cross to warrant a military strike. However, a senior defense official said that if Iran were to begin enriching uranium to 90% purity, weapons-grade fuel, Israel would be obliged to intensify its actions.

U.S. officials have said Iran is currently enriching uranium up to 60% purity.

When Israel considered an air attack against Iran in 2012, the preparations for it had taken more than three years, Israeli officials said.

But the distance between the current government's threats and its ability to carry them out has provoked criticism of the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who led Israel's government until June 2020 and was a dogged advocate for a harsher approach to Iran.

"Were it not for the political, operational and budgetary actions led by Prime Minister Netanyahu over the past decade, Iran would have long had an arsenal of nuclear weapons," a statement from Netanyahu's office read.

Whether or not Netanyahu restricted the funding, experts have said that the money under discussion would not have significantly changed the army's ability to attack Iran.

"You can always improve -- buying more refueling airplanes, newer ones, bigger loads of fuel," Shafir said.

But even with these improvements and a superior air force, he said, Israeli airstrikes would not end Iran's nuclear program. They would likely, however, set the region on fire.