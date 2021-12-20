Being good citizens

A good citizen picks up his dog's poop to protect the public against filth and disease. It is an act of decency, selflessness, and concern for your fellow citizen.

A good citizen wears a mask to protect others from covid droplets being spewed in others' faces. It is an act of decency, selflessness, and shows concern for your fellow citizen.

Put on those masks for the protection of others. It is not an invasion of your rights. Jesus would definitely approve. Kinda like picking up dog poop.

CHARLEY PENIX

Little Rock

Expired registration

Regarding Bruce Plopper's Voices letter of Dec. 13, I, also a Faulkner County resident, was about to write the same letter for the same reason: The notice for my vehicle's renewal, which was to expire Nov. 30, was printed on Oct. 22, postmarked Nov. 30, and arrived two days after the registration expiration date.

Perhaps being not as cynical as Mr. Plopper (a state scheme to get extra cash from late fees), I assumed the issue involved the current sorry state of our USPS; thus, I registered online, verifying that I had not driven the vehicle over the expiration days (to avoid the penalty fees).

Thanks to Mr. Plopper (and others who might have had similar experiences), I am reconsidering my initial assessment. Perhaps this might be an issue that the Democrat-Gazette might research and report on.

JOSEPH LOMBARDI

Greenbrier

Well, must be broke

You would think that Donald Trump is flat broke with the number of fundraising emails that he and his cohorts send me every day. On Wednesday, I received nine emails throughout the day requesting big donations to Trump. And the total wasn't just on Wednesday.

I have received many emails from his campaign, from eight to 13 emails each day. From Don Jr., his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump ... the whole shooting match offering me an autographed MAGA hat or a Donald Trump autographed football. I'm surprised he hasn't offered a DJT autographed Bible.

The most recent email from DJT says, "Have you noticed that the Radical Left is now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election? Hydroxychloroquine works. Blue state lockdowns didn't work," etc., ad nauseam. Then he goes on saying he was "right all along. I received no apologies, no retractions, nothing." So, the "billionaire" must reach out to fixed-income voters in an effort to raise enormous amounts of cash.

What a ridiculous joke!

BILL LONON

Springdale

For safer roadways

Congrats to both major parties on passing the infrastructure bill that "Sleepy Joe" signed into law.

The $1 trillion bill includes $5 billion for a "safe system," as Washington Post reporter Michael Laris describes funding for solutions to high-traffic-fatality areas with bicyclists and pedestrians included, not just motorists.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg states, "We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life."

I remember that the intersection of Wanda Lane and University Avenue was always one of the deadliest in Little Rock. Thank you, taxpayers, for fixing problems. Money well spent.

JEFF LAHA

Little Rock