Michigan tops Baylor in rematch

TOP 25 WOMEN

No. 13 Michigan 74, No. 5 Baylor 68, OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Michigan has had many good wins in program history but never has been able to beat a top-five opponent until Sunday.

That Michigan could end that 0-33 mark against Baylor made it extra special because the Bears ended the Wolverines' season last year in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Leigha Brown scored 25 points to lead No. 13 Michigan to a 74-68 win over fifth-ranked Baylor in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

"It hasn't sunk in yet we beat a top-five team," Michigan Coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "It's a great signature win."

The game was a rematch of last season's NCAA Tournament overtime thriller that Baylor won 78-75. NaLyssa Smith made all 11 of her shots from the field in that game. While the stakes weren't the same, this game was just as competitive.

"We had a bad taste in our mouth how it ended," Brown said. "That's in the back of our minds this whole season. It feels great.

Leading 66-65 in OT, Emily Kiser made two free throws and Brown added a jumper that gave the Wolverines (11-1) a five-point lead with 1:23 left.

Baylor (9-2) got within 70-68 and after a turnover had a chance to tie it, but Smith missed a drive down the lane with 15 seconds left. Maddie Nolan converted two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to seal the win.

Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Baylor.

With the game tied at 59-59, Baylor had a chance to win it at the end of regulation. After Michigan star Naz Hillmon fouled out with 22.2 seconds left, the Bears missed a drive by Jordan Lewis. After the ball went out of bounds off a Michigan player, Smith missed a turnaround jumper on the baseline.

Michigan grabbed the rebound and couldn't get a shot off in the final four-tenths of a second, sending the game to overtime.

NO. 2 N.C. STATE 82, VIRGINIA 55

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane had 17 points and six rebounds and North Carolina State routed Virginia.

Raina Perez added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting for N.C. State (11-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Camille Hobby had 10 points.

Amadine Toi led Virginia (3-8, 0-1) with 20 points.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 69, NO. 7 UCONN 64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Hailey Van Lith scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Louisville outlasted UConn in the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase.

Kianna Smith also scored 16 points Cardinals (10-1), who trailed for much of the game, but outscored the shorthanded Huskies (6-3) 27-19 over the final 10 minutes. Ahlana Smith added 11 points.

Freshman Caroline Ducharme had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds to lead UConn.

NO. 10 INDIANA 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes got her second double-double of the season, Grace Berger scored 16 points, and Indiana beat Western Michigan (6-3).

Holmes grabbed her 10th rebound just under two minutes into the second half and finished the game with 17 points and 19 rebounds for Indiana (9-2). She set a career high in rebounds one game after scoring a career-best 30 points against Ohio State.

NO. 11 TEXAS 74, SAN DIEGO 59

LAS VEGAS -- Aliyah Matharu scored 22 points and DeYona Gaston notched her first double-double of the season to lead Texas over San Diego in a matchup that was put together late Saturday night.

Texas (8-1) was supposed to play No. 4 Arizona as part of the Coast-to-Coast Challenge, but the Wildcats were forced to pull out due to covid-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Wildcats' program. San Diego (7-4) volunteered to step in and play the Longhorns.

NO. 12 IOWA STATE 108, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 39

AMES, Iowa -- Lexi Donarski scored 26 points, Ashley Joens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Iowa State (11-1) tied the school record with 19 three-pointers in a rout of Prairie View A&M.

NO. 17 GEORGIA 82, SAINT FRANCIS (Pa.) 45

ATHENS, Ga. -- Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Reigan Richardson added 13 and Georgia cruised over Saint Francis (Pa.), which fell to 0-10.

The Bulldogs (10-1) never trailed, steadily building a 47-30 halftime lead. They made 6 of 9 three-pointers and shot 19 of 33 (58%) overall.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 67, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 44

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rhyne Howard scored 13 of her 18 points during a 17-0 third-quarter run as Kentucky (7-3) defeated South Carolina Upstate (8-3).

NO. 21 NOTRE DAME 85, PITT 59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Olivia Miles scored 21 points and had 11 assists with six steals to lead Notre Dame past Pitt.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and seven boards and Sam Brunelle scored 12 as Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated. The Irish made 11 three-pointers, scored 33 points off 27 turnovers by Pitt (6-4, 0-2) and had 22 assists on 30 field goals.

NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 73

BOSTON -- Carlie Littlefield scored 22 points, Deja Kelly added 19, including the last four in a game-closing 10-0 run, and North Carolina (10-0) rallied for the win over Boston College (7-3).

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 11 IOWA STATE 77, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 54

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Caleb Grill scored 20 points, Izaiah Brockington added 17 and No. 11 Iowa State beat Southeastern Louisiana to improve to 11-0.

Grill was 7 of 11 from the field, making 6 of 10 from three-point range. The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season, when the Cyclones went 14-0.

Gus Okafor led the Lions (4-8) with 13 points and had eight rebounds.

NO. 17 TEXAS 60, STANFORD 53

LAS VEGAS -- Andrew Jones scored 13 points and Texas beat Stanford in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to pull away. Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu each added 11 points.

Harrison Ingram had 15 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (6-4).