Monday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas football expects to host several targets in January.

Junior defensive line target Kaleb James, 6-5, 250, of Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, said he plans to visit Fayetteville on back-to-back weekends. His parents are expected to accompany him Jan. 15 and Jan. 22.

He has visited the Razorbacks several times since the summer with the Missouri game being the latest. He announced a top six of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU and Oklahoma State in November.

James had 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defended as a sophomore.

He recorded 110 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 36 quarterback hurries, 5 recovered fumbles and 2 forced fumbles this season. ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 41 defensive end and the No. 272 overall recruit.

Below are other confirmed visits:

Jan. 15

• 2023 receiver Anthony Evans, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Converse (Texas) Judson, committed to the Razorbacks over TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Houston, Liberty and others on Thanksgiving. He has a best of 21.54 in the 200 meters.

Jan. 22

• 2023 linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr., 6-2, 205, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, said he will most likely visit Jan. 22. He received an offer from the Razorbacks during a June camp in Fayetteville.

He also has offers from Missouri, Mississippi State, Central Florida and other programs.

• 2023 defensive back Dallas Young, 6-1, 185, of Gardendale, Ala., has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, West Virginia and other schools. He visited the Razorbacks for the Auburn and Mississippi State games.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Young a 4-star prospect. He moved his commitment date from Jan. 1 to Dec. 29, which is his grandmother’s birthday.

• 2023 defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 250, of Fort Worth Nolan Catholic

• Arkansas offensive line commitment Joey Su’a, 6-4, 319, of Bentonville

Jan. 29

• 2024 safety Maurice Williams II, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Baylor and other programs. He visited Fayetteville in June for a camp.

• 2023 offensive line target Charles Jagusah, who visited the Razorbacks for the Missouri game, is in the middle of wrestling season and it appears he will not be visiting any schools in the near future.

Jagusah, 6-6, 297 pounds, of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman, received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Oct. 24. He has others from Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

His mother said Arkansas is definitely on the list to visit once they start visiting schools again.

• Arkansas junior receiver commitment Anthony Evans said he will participate in an indoor meet at the Tyson Center in Fayetteville on Jan. 15.

Evans said he might visit Arkansas again the following weekend.