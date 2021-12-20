Musselman, Hogs search for answers

Up next

Elon at No. 24 Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Elon 3-9, Arkansas 9-2

TV SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE -- The crowds for University of Arkansas basketball games at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock always have been good.

The largest crowd for 22 games has been 17,201 and there have been 14 with more than 11,000, including 14,685 Saturday night when No. 24 Arkansas took on Hofstra.

But the results for Arkansas in the arena have been hit and miss. Too often fans often have gone home disappointed by the Razorbacks' performance.

It happened again against Hofstra, which beat Arkansas 89-81.

The loss dropped the Razorbacks to 12-10 at Simmons Bank Arena and surely will drop them out of the national polls for the first time this season.

Arkansas has lost in the building to some notable teams and coaches, such as Oklahoma State and Eddie Sutton; Illinois (twice) and Bill Self; Texas Tech and Bob Knight; Baylor and Scott Drew; and James Dickey and Houston.

But the Razorbacks also have lost there to Appalachian State, Alabama-Birmingham and Mercer in addition to Hofstra.

The Pride not only beat Arkansas, but did so with Hofstra's top scorer -- junior guard Zach Cooks, who is averaging 17.4 points per game -- sidelined because of a hip injury.

The Razorbacks (9-2) were expected to come out hungry to atone for their 88-66 loss to Oklahoma in Tulsa a week earlier, but Arkansas held the lead for only 43 seconds.

It was Arkansas' first nonconference loss in a home game in Eric Musselman's three seasons as coach. The Razorbacks had been 25-0.

"We haven't had a ballclub that didn't compete for 40 minutes, but it's happened twice now," Musselman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show in reference to losing to Oklahoma and Hofstra. "We've got to get better.

"I don't know what else to say. I'd like to give you a magic formula for this thing."

Hofstra 6-9 senior forward Abayomi "Baybe" Iyiola, a transfer from Arkansas, burned his old team inside with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pride also got huge games from junior guard and Oregon transfer Aaron Estrada (22 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) and senior guard Jalen Ray (22 points).

Hofstra outscored Arkansas 44-26 on points in the paint and 22-10 in points off turnovers. The Pride also outrebounded the Razorbacks 40-33.

When Musselman was asked in his brief postgame news conference about the biggest hurdle for his players, he rattled off numerous issues.

"Leadership, toughness, competitiveness, shooting, defending the ball from three, defending it off the bounce," he said. "All of those things.

"I mean, anyone who was here would say we struggled defending their dribble-drive. We've struggled all year defending the three. We didn't rebound the ball like we should've been capable of.

"It's a complicated answer, because I could go on and on."

Musselman shook up the lineup against Hofstra by starting point guard Khalen Robinson for JD Notae and wing Stanley Umude for big man Connor Vanover.

Robinson had two assists in the first 1:31, but also missed two three-pointers in a two-minute span.

Musselman replaced Robinson with Notae at the 17:40 mark of the half.

Robinson didn't get back in the game until the final 1:10 with Hofstra leading 79-66. He finished with four assists and three points in 3:30.

Notae led Arkansas with 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, but he also had six turnovers.

Senior guard Chris Lykes, a transfer from Miami and one of seven newcomers for the Razorbacks, had 19 points off the bench.

"In everybody's eyes it's different," Lykes said when asked what's holding the team back. "In my opinion, I think it's more that we're still learning to play with each other.

"We've got new guys, new roles. Coach expects a lot of us, as he should. We're a really talented team. I think we just haven't put it completely together."

Arkansas plays Elon (3-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walton Arena. The Phoenix lost 87-56 at No. 2 Duke on Saturday.

"We've just got a lot of holes," Musselman said on the postgame radio show. "We've been searching for point guard play. Now we're searching for shooting.

"Rebounding has been a strength. [Against Hofstra] we lose on the glass by seven. We've got to get a lot better.

"We had practice time this week and I thought we had really good practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and I told people Thursday's practice was as bad as I've been around.

"And so not sure what we'll do the next two days in preparation for our next game."