• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw called on their parental instincts for "1883," the new prequel to the TV drama "Yellowstone." The country music stars, long married and with children, play a couple heading west with their youngsters through untamed wilderness in search of opportunity. The series debuted Sunday on the Paramount+ streaming service. McGraw says it was hard not to think of his own family in portraying James Dutton. "It's certainly different circumstances, of course. But being the dad of three daughters really helped play and create this sort of relationship" with his screen daughter, Elsa, McGraw said. Isabel May plays Elsa, with Audie Rick as her young brother. McGraw appreciates his character's devotion to family and admires his bravery. "When you think about this guy (who) takes off and he's going to go by himself in a wagon across uncharted territory with his wife, his daughter, a 5-year-old son and two other women, who thinks that they can do that?" McGraw said. For Hill, it was natural for deep-seated maternal protectiveness to infuse the role of Margaret Dutton. "I will protect my kids," Hill said, an instinct that "kicked in in '1883' as Margaret, as it does today. It's just a natural thing that happens. And so don't stand in my way or I will hurt you." McGraw says he loved the idea that at this point in their lives, the couple had the opportunity to work together on "something this epic, this big and this strong." "We were just awe-inspired by it," McGraw said. The cast also includes Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton and LaMonica Garrett.

• The founder of the American Film Institute and son of Oscar winning director George Stevens has a memoir coming out next year. George Stevens Jr.'s "My Place in the Sun" will be published in May. "My great-grandmother was an actress born in San Francisco during the Civil War who started five generations of Stevenses in show business," said Stevens, 89. "I've had a fascinating life working at the crossroads of Hollywood and Washington with captivating people. I'm a storyteller and this was an opportunity I couldn't resist." Stevens' father was known for such classics as "Shane," Woman of the Year" and "A Place In the Sun," from which the book gets its title. George Stevens Jr. started out as a production assistant for his father, produced documentaries for the United States Information Agency in the 1960s and was founding director of the American Film Institute in 1967. In the '70s, he helped create the Kennedy Center Honors, the lifetime achievement awards for the arts.