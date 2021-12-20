No meeting rule violation, court rules





FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Circuit Court has deemed the city Board of Directors didn't violate the open-meetings provision of the Freedom of Information Act by making decisions via email on tax-related proposals.

Attorney Joey McCutchen, on behalf of his client Kristin Kitchens, filed the lawsuit Dec. 6, with the court hearing the case Wednesday. The suit alleged the directors privately rejected a proposal to give a percentage of sales tax money to the city's Parks Department.

Fort Smith currently collects and controls roughly 2% of sales taxes, with 1% going to roads, 0.75% to bond payments for sewer projects and 0.25% split between the Parks and Fire departments for improvement projects.

The board at its Nov. 16 meeting approved asking voters in a Feb. 8 election to reallocate the 0.75% being used on bond payments to the Police Department and for sewer consent decree purposes.

The consent decree was issued in January 2015 from the Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality against Fort Smith for city sewer repairs after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River. The decree stated the city would spend "more than $200 million over the next 12 years" to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

Stephen Napurano, another Fort Smith attorney who spoke for Kitchens, said the illegal vote occurred when City Administrator Carl Geffken sent the Board of Directors two proposals via email Nov. 12.

The proposals were listed as items 4.A.1., which solely gave tax money to the consent decree, and 4.B.1., which gave a portion of the money to the Parks Department. Items 4.A.2. and 4.B.2. would allow the items to go to a special election if approved by the board.

"On this same email, Mr. Geffken suggested that he did not want this topic 'bandied about,' and suggested that the board consider three options of what to do with these proposals. Number one, place both of the proposals on the agenda to discuss them in the board meeting. Number two, only place one of them on the agenda, and then amend it. Or number three, table both of them for further discussion," Napurano said.

"Now after that email was sent, Director Lavon Morton -- obviously in response to Mr. Geffken's email, because he sent it on the same day after he received Mr. Geffken's email -- he contacted City Clerk Sherri Gard and requested that only 4.B.1. be removed from the agenda. Mr. Morton didn't ask that the entire item number four be removed from the agenda, only that one of the two proposals in that item be removed. Miss Gard then contacted and polled all of the board of directors, and she tallied each of the votes on a piece of paper, and how the majority of the board voted in that poll in favor of removing only one of the proposals, being 4.B.1.," he continued.

McCutchen called the proposal an informal meeting and a vote disguised as a removal, as it wasn't public and no notice was given. He questioned whether the directors could use this process to circumvent the Freedom of Information Act.

Attorney Jerry Canfield with Daily and Woods, the law firm representing the city, argued the approval was merely to put item 4.A. as it was written on the Nov. 16 meeting agenda. He noted the directors amended the proposed tax from 20 years to 10 years, and removed the Fire Department from receiving money from the 0.75% sales tax, as they already split the 0.25% with the Parks Department.

"The end result of that meeting was not the adoption of what had once been proposed as agenda 4.A., nor the adoption of something that was once proposed as agenda item 4.B.," he said. "What was adopted was a significantly different ordinance coming out of the legislative process occurring at that board meeting."

Geffken was asked to clarify what he meant by "bandied about" in his email to the directors.

He said he hoped the board would take that as a reminder to handle the proposals in a calm and systematic manner, and not cheapened by theatrics.

"What winds up happening when there are two parts to an ordinance or two parts to a larger agenda item is there is the opportunity for a director -- it's whoever gets the loudest first," Geffken said. "So if one director wanted 4.A.1. and they can get that first, or it's another director with 4.B.1, and then they go back and forth trying to look for who was first to discuss it, who was first to make a second. It winds up making a difficult discussion, and that's what I meant by 'bandied about.'"

Geffken noted the directors can remove an item from an agenda before or after placement, per the city's code of ordinances.

A motion was filed a day before the hearing requesting if the court found in favor of Kitchens, the directors' vote on Nov. 16 regarding item 4.A.1. become null and void.

Judge Greg Magness questioned why an FOIA violation would necessitate voiding the item. He asked if the lawsuit is an effort by the plaintiff to weaken or completely dissolve the municipal code section dealing with agenda items.

"Don't you think that if there was no way for municipalities to remove and add and form agendas, that these city meetings would go on for hours and hours and hours? Doesn't there have to be some way for them to come to a meeting. All of these people are public servants. It's not their full-time job. There's got to be some way to allow them to come to a meeting and discuss city business in some streamlined way," he said.

Robert Steinbuch, a former U.S. Department of Justice and Senate Judiciary Committee attorney, spoke on Kitchens' behalf. He said adding or removing an entire agenda is fine, but not a part of one, and the process should be redone because not all of the material was evaluated and decided during the public meeting.

"If you don't find a FOIA violation here, this is what you're going to see happen over and over again. They will write up 30-point agenda items with every item possible, and then they'll say 'who wants this item taken off the list?' So by the time you get to the meeting, the only result, the only option on the agenda is the one item that has a majority vote," he said.

"Each one is the statement of an item of business that must be conducted separately, and a separate vote must be taken on," said Canfield, the attorney representing the city. "They've been voting on an ordinance levying the tax and making the allocations of the tax, but if they did not adopt an ordinance calling for the election there would be no election. And this argument, your honor, is made up out of the bias of these parties. There's no language in the Freedom of Information Act to support it."

"The rule of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act is that non-decisional information sharing by administration to board members or among board members is not a violation of the public meeting provisions of the Freedom of Information Act," Canfield said.

Magness asked Canfield what would prevent the city from removing several agenda items through a process similar to what Gard did in this case.

"The first response is there is no history or any evidence that Fort Smith has ever done anything like that," he said. "The second is it would make no difference, as long as everybody understood that all they're doing is formulating the topic to go on the agenda. Then at the public meeting, every discussion germane to that -- including all of the other topics -- are free for discussion, can be in the form of an amendment to the one selected, and can be adopted. That is the legislative process. The agenda formulating process doesn't bar that discussion at all."

McCutchen said he's concerned with how the city is handling the sales tax election for the consent decree, regardless of the court outcome.

In a news conference with the Citizens Against Unfair Taxes on Tuesday, McCutchen requested city directors be more transparent.

"If this was put off for several months, and we know that the 0.75% is going to continue generating money until Jan. 1 of 2023, and the other one is until Oct. 1 of 2022, that's many months. But we as citizens, we didn't create this problem and this malfeasance. This sewer problem has been going on for decades, so for them to foist a tax on us basically overnight without transparency, without openness, without answering questions like these, that's a problem," he said.



