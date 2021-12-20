100 years ago

Dec. 20, 1921

BENTONVILLE -- Specimens of the ore found near LaRue in eastern Benton county are on display at the First State bank, The specimens, all of which show a copper content in the form of bornite, chalcopyrite, and malachite, were sent by A. S. McGinnis, tax assessor, who is a large land owner of that section. The prospect is being worked on a small scale by owners of the land, but no efforts have been made to develop on an extensive scale on account of the unfavorable copper market.

50 years ago

Dec. 20, 1971

• The Madrigal Singers of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will sing Christmas carols in downtown Little Rock this week under the sponsorship of Little Rock Unlimited Progress. The singers, wearing Renaissance costumes, will give 20-minute programs in banks, office buildings, retail stores and at the County Courthouse and City Hall. ... The choir is directed by Richard Emery. This is the second Christmas season that the Singers have performed downtown. Jim Lance, executive director of Little Rock UP, said the program was started in an effort to return "an old fashioned atmosphere" to the downtown area for Christmas.

25 years ago

Dec. 20, 1996

• The Friends of the Zoo decided Wednesday to give the Little Rock Zoo $50,000 so it can build a new lemur exhibit. The new exhibit will be near the zoo's entrance, Assistant Parks Director Bryan Day said, adding that he expects the project to be complete by spring. Day said the new exhibit will let the primates live in a more natural habitat -- an island featuring trees, shrubs and vegetation -- rather than in the old-fashioned bar-and-cage exhibit they live in now.

10 years ago

Dec. 20, 2011

• The U.S. Department of Education on Monday rejected a proposal that would have provided a four-year, $12 million federal grant for the Central Little Rock Promise Neighborhood. The program, designed with the aid of a $430,000 federal planning grant awarded in 2010, is a "cradle-to-career" effort to assist children in a low-income portion of Little Rock with health, educational and social needs. ... The Central Little Rock Promise Neighborhood is an area bound by Interstate 630 on the north, Boyle Park on the west, Fourche Creek Bottoms on the south and Martin Luther King Drive on the east. Participating organizations are working with the Little Rock School District to target an estimated 10,000 children living in seven census tracts in the area.