Packers clinch AFC North as Ravens' 2-point try fails





BALTIMORE -- Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre for a major franchise record, and the Green Bay Packers won the NFC North.

Both of those accomplishments felt a bit like formalities as the season wound down, but this latest victory for the Packers included plenty of drama.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes -- tying Favre on Green Bay's career list -- and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title when they beat Baltimore 31-30 on Sunday. Green Bay nearly squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on when the Ravens missed a 2-point conversion in the final minute.

The Packers have won the NFC North three straight seasons.

"I think at moments like this, it's important, as much as you win with class, you have to savor these a little bit. These are special," Rodgers said. "I think it's important to keep that perspective on how special accomplishing this is three years in a row."

With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley nearly led Baltimore (8-6) all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley's 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1220nflweek15/]





"We were just trying to go get the win right there," Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh said. "I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out."

It was the third consecutive loss for Baltimore, which also fell to Pittsburgh two weekends ago on a missed 2-point conversion in the final seconds. The Ravens dropped into a first-place tie in the AFC North with Cincinnati. Cleveland could join that group atop the division with a win tonight against Las Vegas.

Ravaged this season by injuries -- especially in the secondary -- Baltimore faced a difficult task trying to stop Rodgers and the Green Bay receivers. The Ravens mounted enough time-consuming drive of their own to keep the game close, but the Packers had the ball first after a 14-14 halftime tie and took advantage.

Baltimore appeared to have Green Bay (11-3) stopped on a third-down incompletion, but minimal contact by Kevon Seymour was enough for a pass interference flag. Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 9-yard touchdown on the next play.

The Ravens drove into Green Bay territory before another devastating penalty. With Baltimore running the ball effectively and preparing to go on fourth-and-1 in the red zone, Ben Cleveland committed a false start. The Ravens settled for a field goal, and Green Bay drove 88 yards, taking an 11-point lead on an 11-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.





That was Rodgers' 442nd touchdown pass, pulling him even with Favre. He was 23 of 31 for 268 yards. Rodgers has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception over his past four games and didn't appear limited by his toe injury.

Down 31-17, the Ravens began their comeback when Huntley ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:47 remaining. Then they got the ball back and scored again.

Huntley threw for 215 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Mark Andrews. The first, which gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead, was the first time in eight games the Ravens scored an opening-quarter TD.

"I feel the guys around me feeling more confident," Huntley said. "I think they got a lot more confidence than I got in myself. It's a good thing."

A 9-yard pass to Andrews gave Baltimore a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but Rodgers answered with a 3-yard scoring pass to Davante Adams.

Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling indicated he'd be holding onto the ball from Rodgers' milestone touchdown pass.

"I was like, 'Did that break the record, or did that tie the record?' That's what we were talking about when everyone was around me because that's like a crazy accomplishment," Valdes-Scantling said. "I definitely kept that football. That one is not going anywhere. You know if it was broken, I would've given it to him, but that one is mine."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sits on the Ravens sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a touchdown catch in front of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, top right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates Lucas Patrick, bottom right, and Jon Runyan in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Members of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a two-point conversion attempt to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, bottom right, failed in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Green Bay won 31-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)











