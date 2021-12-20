PB arrests made in meth case

Pine Bluff Police's SWAT team executed two search warrants in reference to methamphetamine distribution Wednesday, interim Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. announced Saturday evening.

In the first search at approximately 11:12 a.m., three adults were detained inside a residence at 3102 Rose St. and two others in the backyard of the location, Franklin said. Detectives with the PBPD Vice-Intelligence-Narcotics division searched the residence for evidence of drug distribution and found 14.3 gross grams of crystal meth and a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun. Those items were seized.

Police have not revealed names of those arrested, but a felony case file will be sent to Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter's office on one of the adults in reference to the meth and firearm, Franklin said.

The second search was performed at about 1:13 p.m. at 907 S. Pennsylvania St. Three adults were arrested inside the residence, one of whom had an infant with her, according to Franklin.

Detectives said they seized 13.5 gross grams of crystal meth, a digital scale and two glass smoking pipes.

"Felony case files will be sent to the Prosecuting Attorney's office on three different adults in reference to the methamphetamine found at this residence," Franklin said.

Franklin attributes the alleged distribution to a recent "crime wave" in Pine Bluff, although he said some drug activity is connected to local gangs.