Searcy man fatally struck in I-40 hit-and-run, troopers say

A Searcy man was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday evening on Interstate 40, troopers said.

An unknown vehicle traveling east on I-40 just after 5:45 p.m. near the North Hills Boulevard exit in North Little Rock fatally struck 28-year-old Jermaine Edwards in the middle lane, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle then fled the scene, troopers said.

A 2015 Mazda3 and a 2015 Lexus were not involved in the initial crash, but struck the pedestrian in the road, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 623 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.