Super Quiz: Christmas Memories

1. In this 1983 film you heard, "You'll shoot your eye out."

2. In which carol do you hear, "All is calm, all is bright"?

3. For what Christmas song is Bing Crosby famous?

4. What is the first bird mentioned in "The 12 Days of Christmas" song?

5. Who starred as George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life"?

6. What is the name of the main character in the novella "A Christmas Carol"?

7. What poem begins, "Twas the night before Christmas"?

8. This red-flowered plant is widely displayed at Christmas time.

9. Whose loyal dog was named Max?

ANSWERS:

1. "A Christmas Story"

2. "Silent Night"

3. "White Christmas"

4. Partridge

5. James Stewart

6. Ebenezer Scrooge

7. "A Visit from St. Nicholas"

8. Poinsettia

9. The Grinch