Tougher U.K. restrictions weighed

LONDON -- Britain's health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher covid-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the government was assessing the fast-moving situation and urged the public to be cautious as scientists examine the data. Much is still unknown about the highly transmissible new variant, even as hospitals brace for a surge in infections, he told the BBC.

"There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don't think," Javid replied when asked about the potential for new restrictions. "At this point we just have to keep everything under review."





Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reinstated rules requiring masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues. He has championed a program that relies on vaccines, an operation that delivered 830,000 booster shots on Saturday alone.

Vaccination sites are being asked to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week with shopping centers, cathedrals and soccer stadiums serving asmass vaccination centers. Some sites are working 24 hours a day to make it easier for people who work shifts.

But the government's scientific advisers believe it won't be enough and have recommended more far-reaching restrictions to prevent U.K. hospitals from being overwhelmed, according to leaked minutes from a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies seen by the BBC.

"We can't wait for hospitalizations to go through the roof before we do something about it, because by then it's too late,″ professor David Spiegelhalter told Sky News.

The British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 doctors, nurses and other National Health Service staff in England could be off sick with covid-19 by Christmas Day unless additional measures are introduced. Johnson's Conservative government needs further measures beyond just trying to vaccine-boost its way out of the situation, said Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the association's council.

"The reality is that MPs [members of Parliament] have broken up for Christmas leaving the NHS brutally exposed to suffer the consequences of surging case rates and without the restrictions needed to bring these under control," Nagpaul said. "Doctors are not only incredibly worried about the potential impact this could have on hospitalizations, but also about what it would mean for patient care across the NHS if we have vast swathes of staff off sick."

The government on Sunday reported 82,886 more lab-confirmed covid-19 cases in a day. With over 147,000 deaths, Britain already has Europe's highest covid-19 death toll after Russia.

Nations across Europe are moving quickly to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of covid-19 infections spurred by the omicron variant. The Dutch government began a tough nationwide lockdown starting Sunday to rein in sharply rising infections and alarmed ministers in France, Germany, Austria and Cyprus have tightened travel restrictions.

GERMANY RESTRICTING

Germany should implement stricter measures this week to slow the spread of the omicron variant, the German government's new expert council said Sunday, a day after the government announced it would impose travel restrictions on people coming from Britain.

The council -- comprised of Germany's top virologists and health officials -- said omicron "brings a new dimension to the pandemic developments."

Omicron cases are doubling in Germany around every two to four days, the council said, making it slightly slower than the spread in the U.K. but faster than any previous variant.

To combat the next wave of infections and keep Germany's already stretched hospitals from being overwhelmed, the council recommended stricter government policies to reduce Germans' contacts.

"Effective, nationally coordinated countermeasures to control the infection process need to be drawn up, in particular well-planned and well-communicated contact restrictions," it said in a statement.

The council also recommended speeding up Germany's booster vaccination program. Germany has fully inoculated 70.2% of its population, and 30.3% have received a booster shot.

"A massive expansion of the booster campaign can slow down this dynamic and reduce the impact, but not prevent it," the council wrote, adding residents need to reduce their own contacts, consistently wear face masks and test regularly for the virus.

The country's national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of "virus variant areas" late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

The new restrictions that took effect at midnight Sunday come as the U.K. is reporting record-high numbers of new coronavirus infections. On Saturday, Britain saw 90,418 new covid-19 cases. On Sunday it reported 82,886 more.

BRUSSELS PROTESTS

Meanwhile, thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe.

The marchers -- some with placards reading "free zone," "I've had my fair dose" and "enough is enough" -- came to protest the government's strong advice to get vaccinated. They also included Belgian health care workers who will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the virus beginning Jan. 1 or risk losing their jobs.

A strong police presence and widespread preventive controls were deployed for the march, given how previous protests had descended into violence. But only 13 arrests were made for "rebellion and possession of prohibited articles," according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere.

Also Sunday, the Brussels-based European Commission agreed with Pfizer-BioNTech to accelerate the delivery of vaccines starting in a few weeks. The pharmaceutical giant will deliver an additional 20 million vaccine doses from January to March to the European Union's 27 nations.

The Belgian protest comes one day after similar protests in other European capitals including Paris and London.

MEMORIAL IN VIENNA

Tens of thousands of Vienna residents turned out Sunday night to participate in a "sea of lights" commemoration for the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, supported by dozens of civil society organizations, drew more than 30,000 people, according to Austrian media.

They organized a chain of more than 13,000 candles stretching around Vienna's central ring road, one for each person who died in Austria, and observed a moment of silence.

The commemoration was also intended to show solidarity with health care workers following several weeks of anti-coronavirus demonstrations in the Austrian capital. On Saturday, tens of thousands again turned out to protest the government's pandemic-related restrictions, as well as a planned national vaccine mandate.

"We are simply people from civil society who want to send a signal," organizer Daniel Landau told the Austrian newspaper Kurier.

In addition to those who attended in person, many more -- including Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen -- shared photos of candles lit in their windows on social media with the hashtag #YesWeCare.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Emily Schultheis and staff of The Associated Press.

Police in riot gear during an anti COVID-19 vaccination demonstration on Whitehall, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturaday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Dominic Lipinski//PA via AP)



Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Parliament Square in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP)



Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturaday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP)



Two women dressed for a party take photos of each other outside a venue in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. On what would normally be one of the busiest times for pubs and restaurants just before Christmas, customer numbers are down in central London due to concerns about the new omicron variant. Friday night in Central London was muted with one bar saying they have 30 customers inside when there should have been 170, with large amounts of cancellations in recent days. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP)



Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP)

