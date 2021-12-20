Tourism unit saluted for digital works

Explore Pine Bluff, the tourism division of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, received a first-place award and recognition from the National Association for Interpretation for digital works created in 2020.

The award, in the category of digital media, included three components of online experiences that were developed as the pandemic brought travel and tourism to a halt, according to a news release.

"In response to travel concerns and restrictions, we developed several virtual experiences so visitors could continue to uncover Pine Bluff's powerful and fascinating history in a safe and innovative way," said Sheri Storie, A&P director.

"Through the creative genius of Jimmy Cunningham, interpretive coordinator for A&P, and Jonathan Daniel, founder of RhythmRadius.com, 60 video vignettes were created so visitors to our website could experience the incredible untold stories of Pine Bluff. The collection of videos, housed on our website at ExplorePineBluff.com, includes the Delta Civil Rights Legacy Trail, WA&P Radio Show and Delta Cinema World," Storie said.

NAI's media awards promote excellence in delivering natural, cultural and historical interpretive services, according to the release.

"Professionals in the field of interpretation and media development judged the entries, and determined that Explore Pine Bluff's submission exhibited an outstanding application of interpretive principles, communicated the intended message effectively and in an appropriate manner, and effectively utilized media principles to support the interpretive message," according to the release.