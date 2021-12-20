Twisters exacerbate plight in Kentucky

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. -- Residents in small, rural Kentucky towns devastated by tornadoes now face the prospect of rebuilding their homes amid the overlapping challenges of affordable housing, supply chain crunches and the region's increasingly unpredictable extreme-weather patterns.

Residents of Cambridge Shores in Marshall County worry that communities like theirs could fall further behind. Even before the storm, there were gaps in the county's infrastructure.

As an unincorporated area, the subdivision relies on the county's 38-person volunteer fire department. But firefighters and other first responders were still struggling with basic cellphone access days after a tornado struck this month. Emergency managers, meanwhile, lacked access to mapping tools.

Unlike bigger cities like Mayfield, which President Joe Biden toured Wednesday, Cambridge Shores hasn't made many headlines despite the widespread destruction. Displaced neighbors have set up residence at a nearby campsite.

The ordeal has put the plight of rural communities after severe storms back into sharp relief.

"Our little town will never be the same out here," said Misty Grebner, who co-owns the Moors Marina and Resort, where Cambridge Shores families are now living in cabins. "People have said, 'I'm so glad I live here; our neighbors are taking care of us.'"

Storms pummeled Kentucky on Dec. 10 in what Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called the worst tornado event in the state's history. The storms caused death and destruction in five states, with Kentucky the hardest-hit.

Thousands of people were left without power or shelter and at least 77 were killed statewide, with victims ranging from infants to the elderly.

In Cambridge Shores, the tornado reduced to rubble what was previously a picturesque neighborhood of leafy streets and gently rolling hills overlooking the banks of Lake Kentucky. Manufactured homes and mid-century cottages were interspersed with newer, statelier lake houses closer to the waterfront; both Porsches and pickups were parked in the driveways.

Residents estimate that more than a third of homeowners, usually retirees, lived in the area part-time, while the core of the community was made up of lifelong residents. Two were killed in the tornado: 83-year-old Judith Davis and 78-year-old Neila Gaither.

Zane Leith, 36, had known Gaither since boyhood, and she later doted on his own young children with coloring books and snacks.

"She just loved and thought they were the sweetest, best babies in the world," Leith said.

The rebuilding effort is coming at a time when construction costs have skyrocketed. Building a single-family home jumped 17% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's the biggest short-term jump that Ken Simonson, chief economist for the Associated General Contractors of America, has seen in his 20-year career. Because thousands of structures were wiped out at once, costs might get pushed up even higher in the areas where the tornadoes hit.

"You might get short-term spikes in a place where you have extreme demand, so it's possible it might go up even more in Kentucky," Simonson said.

Before the storm, the state was already short 78,000 affordable homes for low-income renters, according to Adrienne Bush, executive director of the Homeless & Housing Coalition of Kentucky.

"In western Kentucky and in our rural communities, we have pretty low incomes compared to the national level, or even the state medium income," Bush said. "Those people don't have as many resources as far as mortgage deferrals or homeowners insurance."

Marshall County's 13,121 households are scattered throughout a mix of rural farmland and lakeside resort areas; half-million-dollar lake houses owned by out-of-town retirees sit a stone's throw from the homes and trailers of lifelong residents who skew more working-class.

Renters, poor residents and Black Kentuckians are being left behind in the tornado disaster response, with lower rates of relocation to state parks and other shelters, Bush said. But even small communities and neighborhoods, like Cambridge Shores, that are overwhelmingly white and have high rates of homeownership could face trouble.

"There is a concern that when we respond to disaster, we respond to low-hanging fruit," Bush said. "These small communities, if they're hard to get to, if there's not much infrastructure there, it's going to be hard for emergency management to access."

Those issues have been apparent in the aftermath of the tornadoes, experts say. Aside from a stretched fire department, emergency managers also initially had a limited picture of key geographic elements in the county.

Much of the area had not been mapped in the most common open-source databases used by emergency responders, according to Adam Marlatt, operations director for Help.NGO, a nonprofit that uses technology to speed disaster response efforts.

"Outside of what city planning and what has been used for zoning and otherwise, there's a lot of this real, detailed stuff [on the map] that is missing," he said.

Help.NGO workers set up in the East Marshall Fire Protection District were able to use drones and remote mapping tools to provide a more robust picture for emergency responders so they could tell where a structure used to be, what pathways were blocked to vehicles, and even how much debris was in an area.

The recovery in Cambridge Shores has been an all-hands-on-deck endeavor.

For days, more than a dozen electrical crews had been working to repair downed power lines, with major entry points to Cambridge Shores and nearby Sherwood Shores blocked off by deputies and state officials to create space for emergency workers and to head off the looters and price-gougers who had already emerged.

Neighbors, including those whose homes were damaged or destroyed, poured into the fire station to sign up as volunteers to clean, clear debris or ferry items in their trucks. But the crush of unofficial assistance overwhelmed the sheriff's office. By midday Wednesday, deputies abruptly shut down entrances to anyone who wasn't a resident or a designated emergency responder.

Inside the fire station, a woman aired her frustration at volunteers at the check-in table after waiting hours for a contractor only to have him blocked from entering her neighborhood to help patch up her home.

"There's a storm coming, and I got a big open space in my roof," she said. A volunteer soon led her away to find tarps that she could take back for her contractor once the entrances reopened. The woman reemerged with tarps in hand moments later and apologized.

"I'm sorry for all that," she told them. "Y'all didn't deserve that." As she walked out the door, a volunteer wrapped her in a hug as she broke into sobs.

WORLD 'SWEPT AWAY'

Leith's home was still intact at 9:30 p.m. the night of the tornado. He had lived in the house almost his entire life, first as a child and then with his own family, so a tornado plan was in place: Get to the downstairs bathtub, cover the wife and kids, and pull a mattress over his back.

"Baby, that's close to us," he told his wife, looking at the Doppler radar image on his phone that showed the storm about to hit Mayfield, just 30 miles away.

No sooner had he herded the kids into the bathtub when the lights went out and the pressure in the house changed. Leith jumped into the tub and pulled the mattress over his family.

"Within one second, maybe two seconds, our whole world just got swept away," he said.

The bathtub was sucked out from under the family and was sent "flying through the air for about 50 yards" before landing face-down as the tornado ripped overhead.

He found his family members all within arm's length, alive but not unscathed. His wife, Leah, later required 17 staples in her head and had broken her foot in three places; 8-year-old Sydney had an injured hand and a collapsed lung; and 3-year-old Ezra escaped with scrapes and bruises.

Leith considers his family among the fortunate ones. They'll be home from the hospital by Christmas and will stay for the next several months in a blue two-bedroom cottage at the Moors campsite.

Grebner said the resort is opening its cabins, cottages and lodge to displaced families like Leith's, free of charge.

"Who knows how long it's going to take FEMA to get their money? So we're not going to not put them somewhere. You got to have a place to live," she said.

Grebner had the residence scrubbed clean and stocked with snacks, juice, applesauce and an Elf on the Shelf for Sydney. Volunteers were planning to decorate the cottage, complete with a Christmas tree and presents for the family.

The resort, now in its offseason, will house as many people as it can fit. In recent days, the resort's small commercial kitchen has served more than 1,500 meals to anyone who walked through the doors.

Staff members have returned to work during the normally quiet winter months, bolstered by the dozens of volunteers collecting food, clothing and toiletries to pile into the lodge. Grebner said she's resisted drawing a line on the resort's stretched capacity.

"Where do you stop it? Who doesn't deserve a meal?" she said. "We were blessed not to receive any damage. My sister-in-law questioned, 'Why were we spared?' And I just told her, 'It's because we're the providers, so we're just providing what we can.' "

Leith has been telling those who still have homes or cars not to feel survivor's guilt. If it weren't for people who came through the tornado intact, people like him who lost everything wouldn't have anyone to lean on, he said.

"We need the people that still stand on two firm legs in order to help the rest of us up," he said.

As the sun began to set on the pile of rubble that was Leith's home, Grebner and her husband, Josh, took one more pass around the debris with Leith before he set out for the two-hour drive to Nashville, Tenn., where his daughter remained hospitalized.

Leith found Sydney's yellow baby blanket, which rescue crews had set aside. He held a few toys in his hand but said most everything else was lost.

Josh Grebner encouraged Leith to save the bathtub that helped shield the family and volunteered to send someone to retrieve it and take it back to the resort so it could have a second life as a planter.

"We'll take it, plant something in it," Grebner said.

Standing in the middle of a neighborhood that would never be the same, Leith was unsure if he would rebuild or even return to the area.

For now, his family will call the cottage their home, a safe and dry place to stash the few possessions he picked up from the disaster site: the blanket, a laminated sheet of baseball cards and a Pound Puppy stuffed animal from Leith's childhood. The one thing he was certain of is that he would not be sad.

"I am OK," he said. "As soon as my family stood up and I saw they were alive, I haven't had a bad thought in my head since then."

Information for this article was contributed by Gerrit De Vynck of The Washington Post.