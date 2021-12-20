'Weird Al' Yankovic sets May 31 tour stop at Little Rock’s Robinson Center

Comedian, singer-songwriter and parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic will make a 7:30 p.m. May 31 stop on his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Tickets are $39-$99 (plus fees) at Ticketmaster.com.

The six-month, 133-show tour starts April 23 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and concludes Oct. 29 in New York City with Yankovic’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall. A complete list of tour dates, including shows in Tulsa, Okla., and Memphis, is at weirdal.com.

Yankovic, drawing from a catalogue of 14 studio albums, will focus primarily on his non-parody material – pastiches and original songs — and promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same, without costumes, props or video screens — just Yankovic and his band of almost four decades.

Emo Philips will be Yankovic’s opening act.

Yankovic’s tour protocol requires proof of covid-19 vaccination or negative testing within 72 hours of show to enter.