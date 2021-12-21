2 men in LR found dead in vehicle, police say

Authorities are investigating after two men were found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock late Sunday night, police said.

An off-duty Capitol Police officer reported two people who appeared to be dead inside a vehicle near the hospital entrance just after 11:45 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said the two victims, males whose names and ages weren't included in the report, had apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the vehicle had been reported stolen.

While police were at the scene, a third male victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for an apparent gunshot wound in the leg, police said.

After interviewing witnesses, police determined that a secondary crime scene was located at the intersection of West 36th Street and John Barrow Road, the report states.

No suspects had been named at the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing.