73% of week's new infections ID as omicron

NEW YORK -- Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a sixfold increase in omicron's share of infections in just one week. In much of the country, it's even higher.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1221fauci/]





Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

President Joe Biden plans to address the nation on the latest variant today. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he would issue a "stark warning" and make clear that unvaccinated individuals "will continue to drive hospitalizations and deaths."

Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as late November, more than 99.5% of coronavirus cases were delta, according to CDC data.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.

"These numbers are stark, but they're not surprising," she said.

Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago, and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern." The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1221hochul/]





Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more- or less-severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection, but even without the extra dose, vaccination should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

"All of us have a date with omicron," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "If you're going to interact with society, if you're going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated."

Adalja said he was not surprised by the data showing omicron overtaking delta in the U.S., given what was seen in South Africa, the U.K. and Denmark. He predicted further spread over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by delta.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said other countries had seen omicron's fast growth, but the U.S. data showed "a remarkable jump in such a short time."

He also said it's unclear how much milder omicron really is compared with other variants.

"That's the big uncertainty now," Topol said. "We have to count on it being a lot of hospitalizations and a lot of severe disease."

'IN DEEP TROUBLE'

Biden is expected to double down on the importance of vaccinations and boosters, as opposed to school closings and more shutdowns.

The president has repeatedly said there will be no need for lockdowns, and the CDC announced new guidelines last week to help schools stay open by allowing children who are exposed to the coronavirus to "test to stay" instead of having to quarantine at home.

Breakthrough omicron infections are common, but scientists believe the vaccines will still provide protection against the worst outcomes. Even so, some researchers are worried that the dangerous infectiousness of omicron poses a threat to the nation's already strained health system.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1221israel/]





"We're in deep trouble," said William Haseltine, a virus expert and former Harvard Medical School professor who is president of Access Health International, a nonprofit global health think tank. He urged Americans to cancel holiday party and travel plans, work from home and avoid public transportation if possible, and to go out only when absolutely necessary -- and then wear a mask.

"We should have learned our lesson, but we grossly underestimated this virus and were unprepared for covid coming back in a newly transmissible and virulent form," he said. "And we're going to pay the price."

One of the most urgent concerns now -- as it was during admonitions about "flattening the curve" in the pandemic's earliest days -- is whether the new wave will strain or even overwhelm hospitals. Some scientists and public health professionals worry this is already happening.

"Our state health care system is currently collapsing," Dr. Nadine Himelfarb, the president of the Rhode Island chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, wrote in a letter sent last week to the governor and the director of the state health department.

"Imagine patients dying while waiting to be seen by a doctor who is 50 feet away and, because of lack of staff and thus capacity, simply unable to treat them. This is a true tragedy that is currently unfolding for citizens of Rhode Island."

PARTY'S ONLINE IN LA

Meanwhile, the nation's second-largest city called off its New Year's Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state reimposed an indoor mask mandate. The moves in Los Angeles and Rhode Island reflected widening fears of a potentially devastating winter virus surge.

Organizers of the New Year's Eve party planned for Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles canceled plans for an in-person audience, saying the event will be livestreamed instead as it was last year. In Rhode Island, which has the most new cases per capita over the past two weeks, masks or proof of vaccination will be required at most indoor establishments for at least the next 30 days.

And in Boston, the city's new Democratic mayor announced to howls of protests that anyone entering a restaurant, bar or other indoor business will need to show proof of vaccination starting next month. City employees will also be required to get vaccinated.

"There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we're taking care of each other," Mayor Michelle Wu said at City Hall as protesters blew whistles and shouted "Shame on Wu."

Erika Rusley, a 44-year-old Providence, R.I., resident, says recent events prompted her family to pump the brakes on everyday activities.

The elementary school teacher and her physician husband pulled their two young daughters from swim lessons this week, limited their play dates and canceled medical appointments, even though the whole family is fully vaccinated.

"The past week or so we've really just shut things down. It's just not worth it," Rusley said. "We're back to where we were pre-summer, pre-vaccine. It's square one, almost."

In New York City, where a spike in infections is already scuttling Broadway shows and causing long lines at testing centers, Mayor Bill de Blasio is to decide this week whether the city's famous New Year's Eve bash in Times Square will come back "full strength" as he promised in November.

North of the border, the Canadian province of Quebec imposed a 10 p.m. closing time for restaurants, banned spectators from sporting events, shuttered gyms and schools and mandated remote work.

DAILY NEW CASES UP

The country is averaging nearly 130,500 new covid-19 cases a day, up from about 122,000 a day two weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In Texas, a hospital system in Houston reports that omicron already accounts for 82% of the new symptomatic cases it is treating, a dramatic increase from Friday, when it was 45%.

But in Missouri, an early epicenter of the delta surge, that variant still accounts for 98% to 99% of samples, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Ohio have postponed elective surgeries, while governors in Maine and New Hampshire have sent in National Guard reinforcements to help beleaguered hospital staff in recent days.

In Kansas, rural hospitals are struggling to transfer patients, with some left stranded in emergency rooms for a week while they wait for a bed. Overwhelmed hospitals as far away as Minnesota and Michigan have been calling looking for beds in larger Kansas hospitals. Often there simply isn't room.

"It's already as crazy as it can be when you are talking about moving people from Minnesota to Kansas City for treatment," Dr. Richard Watson, founder of Motient, a company contracting with Kansas to help manage transfers, said Friday.

Still, many political leaders are reluctant to impose the stiff measures they resorted to earlier in the pandemic.

For Rusley's family in Rhode Island, the news is worrying, but not enough to deter them from a trip to Denver to visit her husband's family.

They fly out after Christmas, but have decided they will spend extended time indoors only with vaccinated people this holiday season, something they would not have considered just a few months ago.

"We've been here before, and we know how to do this," Rusley said. "We're not going to be hiding in our house, but at the same time, we're not going to be taking unnecessary risks."

EUROPEAN RESTRICTIONS

Europe's biggest countries are introducing more curbs to fight a surge in infections, from another lockdown in the Netherlands to stricter travel restrictions at the height of the holiday period.

The continent faces a critical week of decisions that could disrupt people's Christmas and New Year's plans as the spread of the omicron strain slams already weary populations.

Germany designated the U.K. as a virus variant area starting Monday, the highest risk category, requiring incoming travelers to undergo a 14-day quarantine regardless of their vaccination status. France is considering health passes at work.

As omicron cases surge in the U.K., the country faces the politically perilous decision of whether to tighten restrictions. Health Minister Sajid Javid has declined to rule out such a move before Christmas, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- who previously called the end of curbs "irreversible" -- could face further rebellion from his own ranks should such steps be taken.

European nations have taken a varied approach to counter the winter covid wave, but most have emphasized the importance of accelerating vaccination and booster campaigns. Much of their effort is focused on not repeating the experience of the U.K., where total infections rose by about 50% in a week to touch a record 93,000 on Monday.

The World Economic Forum announced that it would again delay its annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland.

ISRAELI TRAVEL BANS

Israeli ministers Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid spread of omicron.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced the decision after a Cabinet vote.

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval and make the travel ban effective at midnight today.

Israel has seen a surge in new cases of omicron in recent weeks and began closing its borders and restricting travel in late November. Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter, and all Israelis arriving from overseas are required to quarantine, including people who are vaccinated.

Other countries to be added to Israel's travel ban are Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

Israel rolled out a world-leading vaccination campaign early this year, and more than 4.1 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In a prime-time address Sunday, Bennett urged parents to vaccinate their children, declaring that the country's fifth wave of infections had begun.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe, Lauran Neergaard, Carla K. Johnson, Philip Marcelo, Jill Lawless, Colleen Long, John Antczak, Mark Pratt, Juan Lozano, Heather Hollingsworth, Keith Ridler, Rob Gillies, Geir Moulson, Aritz Parra, Barry Hatton, Derek Gatopoulos and additional staff members of The Associated Press; by Campbell Robertson, Mitch Smith and Giulia Heyward of The New York Times; and by Corinne Gretler of Bloomberg News (TNS).

City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

