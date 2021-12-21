9 must-see Central Arkansas neighborhood Christmas light displays (plus 7 displays elsewhere in the state)

According to readers, there are nine neighborhood light displays that are especially worth a drive to see in Central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked readers to share their favorite holiday light displays -- along with why they enjoy them -- and the responses included addresses in Maumelle, Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Benton. Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Central Arkansas light displays

Sienna Lake subdivision, Little Rock

Six readers said their favorite place to see Christmas lights was the Sienna Lake subdivision near 501 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock.

Mike Callahan said that this year the neighborhood held a competition, which brought out the holiday spirit.

"Sienna Lake is a great neighborhood of people that care for and look out for each other," he said. "You can really see the pride in the neighborhood by the light displays this year. Several neighbors have really upped their game this year."

Talesia Love agreed, "A lot of houses have beautiful light displays."

Carrie Post added: "Everyone has done an amazing job on their decorations this year. It's so fun to drive around the neighborhood and look at all of the lights at night. The displays are truly beautiful."

University Park, Little Rock

"For decades this neighborhood has had the most magnificent displays -- I cannot remember how many times I have driven through that neighborhood to see the lights," Charles L. Schlumberger said. "I remember that one house had 'Happy Birthday Jesus!' all across its rear roof, which could be seen from I-630."

205 Wild Mango Cove, Benton

"My wife and I put it up," said Mike Adams. He said many of the figures, including most of the Disney characters, Santa, Mr. and Mrs. Snowman and the Care Bears were handmade by his wife, Doris.

Next door to 15013 Arkansas 107, Jacksonville

"My neighbor [on] Highway 107 next to Dollar General in Gravel Ridge has gone all out," Debbie Poe said.

315 Crystal Court, Little Rock

Allison Hoffman said that she enjoys the display and children love it because of "all the blow ups."

701 Shaker Ridge, Benton

"It is my husband's, [Mark Weiss,] and he spends over a month getting it just right," Debbie Weiss said. "The roof is not only lined but also has stripes of lights across the entire thing. The yard is full of whimsical characters. It is beautiful. People from all over stop to tell us how much they enjoy it."

558 Arkansas 286 East, Conway

"I love it because of the man and woman who put up the lights," Lee Kelley said. "They are in their 90s. It's amazing that they can put up the display of lights. It is worth the drive to come and look at the lights and meet the man and woman."

Eastwood and Gartman subdivisions, Carlisle

"Carlisle is a wonderful small town with the convenience of being 30 minutes from North Little Rock," Mary Eddleman said. "The citizens all pull together and decorate for Christmas."

She also mentioned that some residents are raising funds to buy the city new lights for next year; the efforts include high school shop classes building 6-foot holiday decorations.

Hurricane Lake Estates, Benton

"A lot of beautiful light displays in the neighborhood," said Carla Butler, adding that 7510 Peach Blossom Ave. was one house that can't be missed.





Light displays in other parts of the state

Additionally, readers suggested some destinations beyond Central Arkansas, including:

Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy

"The campus is turned into a winter wonderland with beautiful soft, blue lights hanging down from the trees," Judy Wallace said. "There are no bright, glaring lights, just the gentle glow that makes a walk through the campus a calming, peaceful experience."

Nashville City Park, 1301 W. Johnson St., Nashville

"There are lights everywhere and inflatables," Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, said. "There are no long lines in the park, so you don't get stuck in a long line."

326 Driftwood Drive, Farmington

"This is an exceptionally large, animated professionally done display that uses new and classic music and movie scenes," Tommy Papasan said. "It&rsquo's incredible for adults and kids. My grandkids are mesmerized by it."

The Logan County Courthouse, 25 W. Walnut St., Paris

"Since the early 1950s, we always enjoyed circling the town square to view the Christmas lights that are still hung from the clock tower to the four sides of the square,"Ron Wingfield said.

Along the White River on U.S. 167 in Batesville

"As you travel along toward the White River Bridge, you’ll see it on the right in Riverside Park," Suzy Taylor Oakley said. "You can't miss it when you head down the hill into town. It gets bigger and better every year."

Arkansas 27 and Arkansas 10 through Danville

"Unusual for a small town," Todd Sanders said. "Street lights decorated as candlesticks. Stunning."

He added that another great light display to see in Danville is a home on Arkansas. 80 and gave directions: "Take Arkansas 27 south through Danville, [and] turn west on Arkansas 80. The home is approximately 1/4 mile on the right. Drive through the circle drive to get the full effect."

Cotter Bridge, Cotter

Annette Pettit says it "works all year."

Did we miss your favorite neighborhood light display? Share it with us below.