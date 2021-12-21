Arkansans expected to hit the road this balmy Christmas week

It's not going to feel much like Christmas in Arkansas.

Temperatures are projected to be in the 70s across most of the state Friday.

The highs will dip into the 60s on Christmas day.

It'll be colder in Los Angeles.

While the forecast is too balmy for a white Christmas, it's good weather for a road trip, and thousands of Arkansans will do just that.

Nationwide, the number of people traveling for Christmas will be almost back to the 2019 level, according to AAA.

More than 109 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Thursday and Jan. 2, according to AAA.

That's almost a 34% increase from Christmas 2020, before covid-19 vaccines were widely available.

That dramatic bounce-back will bring this year's travel numbers to 92% of 2019 levels, according to AAA. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.

"Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel."

The percentages for Arkansas travelers will be similar.

"Travelers in Arkansas can expect trends to hold true and can anticipate a 30% increase in overall year-end travel compared to last year," said Nick Chabarria, a spokesman for AAA. "Road trips are expected to see a 26% increase, air travel is expected to see a 174% increase, and cruise/train/bus travel is expected to see a 185% increase."

Arkansas is in AAA's West South Central Region, so the numbers above are actually for the region that includes Arkansas. The other three states in that region are Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Patricia Mancha, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said travel has increased considerably from Christmas 2020.

"We expect to screen 30 million passengers from today to Jan. 3," she said Monday.

The Christmas trend follows a similar increase in Thanksgiving travel, said Mancha.

In a 10-day period around Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more than 20 million passengers.

On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the agency screened 2,451,300 air passengers. That's more than twice the number screened on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year and a 19% increase over the number of passengers screened that day in 2019.

The vast majority of travelers will be on the road.

"Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million planning to head to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago," according to AAA. "More than 6 million people are expected to travel by air, while 3 million people are booking buses, trains and cruises."

On Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Arkansas was $2.92, according to AAA. That compares with $4.66 per gallon in California, which has the nation's highest gas prices for the moment.

The national average was $3.30 per gallon, which is 11 cents less than a month ago and $1.09 more than a year ago.

"Gasoline demand surged last week, buoyed by increased pre-holiday consumer confidence," according to AAA. "But fears of the covid-19 omicron variant's economic impact may threaten future global oil consumption. As a result, pump prices fell again last week as crude oil prices wobbled -- neither rising steadily nor falling rapidly. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped three cents to $3.30."

The highest recorded average price for gas in Arkansas was $3.97 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges Americans to delay domestic travel if they aren't fully vaccinated against covid-19.

"Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required in indoor areas of public transportation (including airplanes) and indoors in U.S. transportation hubs (including airports)," according to cdc.gov.

"Do not travel if you have been exposed to covid-19, you are sick or if you test positive for covid-19. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, get tested both before and after your trip."

Prices are up this year, according to AAA. Airplane tickets cost an average of 5% more than last year. Nationwide, mid-range hotel prices have increased by 36% and car rentals are up by 20%.

From January through October, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock has had a 70% increase in passengers -- from 404,169 to 685,840. During the first 10 months of 2019, a total of 940,484 people boarded planes at the Little Rock airport.

At Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill, a total of 555,406 people boarded planes during the first 11 months of this year. That's a 66.5% increase over the first 11 months of 2020, but it's still down 34% when compared to the first 11 months of 2019.

Some travelers will take advantage of Arkansas State Parks during the Christmas holidays.

Monika Rued, a spokeswoman for the Division of Arkansas State Parks, said camping has been popular since the pandemic began. It provided a way for people to socially distance while still spending time with family and enjoying the outdoors.

Citing Joe Jacobs, manager of marketing and revenue for State Parks, Rued said camping is "well up over" 2019's Christmas numbers and about even with last year.

Jacobs crunched the numbers for Dec. 23 through 31. Occupancy rates are 53.9% for cabins, 37.5% for lodge rooms and 16.7% for camping sites.

The desire to go camping can fluctuate with the weather, of course. And this week, the state has warm weather.