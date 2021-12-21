Arkansas has 434 new covid cases, largest Monday increase since Sept. 27: adds 26 deaths to disease's tally





Continuing a recent uptick that a top state health official said is likely due at least in part to the fast-spreading omicron variant, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Monday by 434, the fourth daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

After not changing a day earlier, however, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 fell by three, to 513.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 26, to 8,982.

"Active cases are lower than last week even as new cases are higher," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"As we gather with family this week to celebrate, remember that COVID is still a threat. Take the steps necessary to protect yourself and family this holiday season."

Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting over the weekend, Arkansas' new case numbers tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays than during the rest of week.

The increase on Monday, however, was larger by 159 than the one a week earlier.

It was the largest increase on a Monday since Sept. 27.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the recent uptick is "likely due to the omicron, at least partly or even mostly."

"It's really hard for us to know right now, but I'm quite confident that we have omicron circulating in the state," Dillaha said. "It's spreading."

As of Monday, a case of omicron announced Friday was still the only one in the state that had been confirmed, she said.





The actual number of cases caused by the variant, however, is unknown because only a portion of specimens from positive tests are sequenced to determine which strain caused the infection, and it can take weeks to get the results.

"I think that we're on the beginning of a surge of the omicron variant, and I expect the cases to keep going up," Dillaha said.

The average daily increase in the state's total case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 769, which was still down from a recent high of 838 a day for the week ending Dec. 6.

With new recoveries and deaths outnumbering new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 375, to 7,318.

After falling by one a day earlier, the number of covid-19 patients in the state who were on ventilators remained at 93.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by six, to 199, the first time in more than a week it had been below 200.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state that were unoccupied rose by 16, to 89, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 19% of all the people in intensive care.

OMICRON WORRIES

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates released Monday, the omicron variant, which was first identified in southern Africa last month, accounted for more than 73% of cases in the United States last week, overtaking the delta variant as the dominant strain.

In the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services region encompassing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, 92.1% of the cases were caused by omicron, the CDC estimated.

Compared to delta, Dillaha said, omicron is "much more transmissible" and better able to penetrate the protection provided by a past infection or the vaccines, although a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine provides a "substantial increase in protection."

Although some initial reports have suggested omicron causes severe illness less often than delta, Dillaha said that could be because the sites where outbreaks occurred had high proportions of people who were vaccinated or had immunity from a past infection and the people infected tended to be young.

She noted that an Imperial College of London report on covid-19 cases in England found "no evidence" of omicron differing from delta in the severity of illness it causes, although the researchers said data on hospitalizations were limited.

"Given the escalation in hospitalizations in some other states, such as New York, where they're having a large number of cases that are due to omicron, I'm hesitant to say that this is no big deal," Dillaha said.

Also, studies have found some monoclonal antibody treatments being used to treat people infected with the delta variant may not be effective in preventing people infected with omicron from becoming hospitalized.

"There is some concern about some of the monoclonal antibodies that may not work, and whether new monoclonal antibodies can be produced fast enough to be available for this current surge," Dillaha said.

"That's also of concern to us because the current monoclonal antibodies work really well against the delta variant and help keep people out of the hospital. If we don't have that for the omicron variant, then we could see more people going into the hospital than we would have if they had gotten infected with a different variant."

She said people who aren't already vaccinated should get the shots, including a booster shot at the appropriate time, as soon as possible.

People should also wear a mask in public and stay home if they develop symptoms, she said.

"I think it will be more and more difficult for people to avoid infection, and it will be important for them do whatever they can to diminish the spread," Dillaha said.

Because people who are vaccinated or have had a previous infection may have a low viral load when they develop a new infection, she said it's recommended that people with symptoms get a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, rather than a less-sensitive antigen test.

"We are concerned about false-negative antigen tests," she said.





SCHOOL CASES

At the start of a week when most schools were closed for the winter holiday break, 1,262 public elementary and secondary school students and employees had been diagnosed with active covid-19 infections, a number that was larger by one than the total as of Thursday, according to Health Department reports released twice a week.

The number of the state's 261 public school districts and charter school systems with at least five active cases fell from 73 as of Thursday to 62.

The Springdale School District, the state's largest, and the Bentonville School District continued to have the highest totals, with the number rising from Thursday to Monday by four, to 70, in the Springdale district and by 11, to 61, in the Bentonville District.

The Fort Smith School District on Monday had the next highest total, 59.

The 844-student Flippin School District in northern Arkansas, which last week, in response to an increase in virus cases, asked parents who were able to to keep elementary school students at home on Thursday and Friday heading into the holiday break, had the fourth-highest active case total, 42, on Monday, up from 36 as of Thursday.

At colleges and universities, the number of active cases among students and employees fell by one, to 77, from Thursday to Monday.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville had the highest total, 17, on Monday, which was down from 23 as of Thursday.

John Brown University in Siloam Springs on Monday had the next-highest total, 11, followed by Arkansas State University in Jonesboro with eight.

Private elementary and secondary schools had 33 active cases among students and employees as of Monday, down from 37 on Thursday.

No private schools were listed as having five or more active cases on either day.

CASES BY COUNTY

Statewide, White County had the most new cases on Monday, 57, followed by Craighead County with 56 and Pulaski County with 48.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 544,082.

Dillaha said 12 of the deaths reported Monday happened in September, and the rest occurred within the past month.

She said 8.2% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive the week ending ending Sunday, the highest percentage over a seven-day span since the week ending Dec. 8.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Monday by 82, to 29,152.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by six, to 3,074.

VACCINATIONS UP

Meanwhile, in a slight departure from a recent downward trend, the Health Department's count of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 2,773, which was larger by 27 than the increase the previous Monday.

Booster shots made up 50% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses, however, rose by 901, which was smaller by 86 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 9,296, while the average for first doses fell to 2,676.

Both have mostly fallen since hitting three-month highs of more than 12,000 total doses a day and 3,600 first doses a day in the week ending Dec. 9.

According to the CDC, 62.1% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, and 50.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 27.8% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas was roughly tied with South Carolina for 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it continued to rank 45th, ahead of Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 72.9% of people had received at least one dose, and 61.5% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 29.8% had received a booster dose.











