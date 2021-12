Morrilton, circa 1915: The railroad had reached the town in 1871, and the Missouri Pacific Railroad had recently completed the new brick depot when this postcard was printed. Passenger service ended in 1960, followed later by the freight service. The restored depot has housed a museum for some 40 years, well worth a visit on Fridays and Saturdays. See Wednesday's feature for a look at the building to the far right of the depot.

