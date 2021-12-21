Arkansas women host Creighton to close nonconference play

Creighton at Arkansas women

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Creighton 7-3; Arkansas 9-2

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CREIGHTON

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Lauren Jensen, 5-10, So.;9.9;3.4

G Tatum Rembao, 5-9 Sr.;8.9;3.6

G Payton Brotzki 5-11, Sr.;2.4;3.4

F Carly Bachelor, 6-0, Jr.;9.8;5.0

F Emma Ronsiek, 6-1, So.;14.8;4.4

COACH Jim Flanery (363-246 in 20th season at Creighton)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.;10.7;2.2

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.;11.8;5.2

G Rylee Langerman, 5-9, So.;3.4;3.3

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.;13.4;5.4

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.;7.3;3.7

COACH Mike Neighbors (88-52 in fifth season at Arkansas, 186-93 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Creighton;;Arkansas

70.5;Points for;79.2

61.4;Points against;58.6

4.4;Rebound margin;1.4

1.8;Turnover margin;6.1

44.2;FG pct.;43.2

35.2;3-pt pct.;34.2

69.2;FT pct.;68.8

CHALK TALK This will be the second meeting ever between the two schools and first since 1985. … The Razorbacks defeated Creighton 84-56 in Fayetteville in the only meeting until today.

— Paul Boyd

FAYETTEVILLE -- Barring any surprises, the University of Arkansas women's basketball team will close the nonconference part of its schedule with just 10 available players against Creighton this afternoon in Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (9-2) are coming off what Coach Mike Neighbors called their best half of basketball thus far to finish off an 82-44 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday in North Little Rock.

But Arkansas will need another good effort to claim its fifth consecutive victory in this afternoon's 1 p.m. tip-off, Neighbors said.

The Bluejays (7-3) had a five-game winning streak snapped with a 73-71 loss to South Dakota last week but bounced back with a 71-56 win at Providence on Sunday. Today's game will be their third in five days.

"I think it's perfectly timed because I think we're gonna need it against Creighton," Neighbors said. "A really, really good offensive team. Maybe the best offensive team, including UConn, that we've played all season.

"Lotta returners, lotta kids who have played together. Ten kids that really know how to play the game. I'm glad that we're playing well, kinda settled into our new rotation with injuries. ... Excited but very respectful of the job that Creighton has done."

Arkansas has won four in a row, but have dealt with some injuries recently. Post players Erynn Barnum, the team's leading rebounder, and 6-3 freshman Emrie Ellis have missed the last three games, while Amber Ramirez missed Saturday.

Junior Destinee Oberg, who has played very little in her career until now, registered her first double-double against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists against UCA. Sophomore guard Rylee Langerman also grabbed team-high eight rebounds in her second start of the season.

Neighbors said Ramirez, the lone senior on the roster, should be back for the SEC opener at Ole Miss on Dec. 30. Ellis might be, too, but it's likely going to be longer on Barnum, he said. Junior guard Makayla Daniels leads five Razorbacks averaging in double figures in scoring at 13.4 per game.

The Bluejays, who were picked to finish sixth in the Big East in the preseason coaches poll, have some depth and go as many as 10 deep, Neighbors said. They are also similar to Arkansas with their balance offensively. Emma Ronsiek, a 6-1 sophomore, leads Creighton in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game.

Sophomore Morgan Maly is the only other Bluejay averaging in double figures at 10.8 points, but she's only started one game. Sophomore Lauren Jensen and Carly Bachelor, a 6-0 junior, each average a shade under 10 a game.

"The Jensen kid had 17 in the first quarter [Sunday], completely changed some of the things you might write about her on your scout," Neighbors said. "They can all hit you that way though. Very, very clear identity. Very, very clear roles, which tells you they're well-coached.

"They do what they do. You can't speed 'em up. You can't slow 'em down. They dictate that. ... They've got five players that can stop and post you up at any given time or step out and hit a three."

Arkansas has relied on three-point shooting and getting to the free-throw line for success in the past. That recipe is continuing even though the Razorbacks aren't shooting as good a percentage from beyond the arc this season.

Arkansas is shooting just a bit over 34% from three-point range, which ranks just outside the top 50 in the country. However, it's 107 made three-pointers are tied for 11th in Division I, while averaging 8.9 made threes per game is tied for 26th.

The Razorbacks rank third in free throws made (190) and are tied for second in free throws attempted with 276.