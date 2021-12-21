EDITORIAL: Kamala Harris was right

"We didn't see delta coming. I think most scientists did not--upon whose advice and direction we have relied--didn't see delta coming. We didn't see omicron coming. And that's the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants."

--Kamala Harris, to The Los Angeles Times

It's a shame that both political parties play "gotcha" so much that they pay more attention to who gets what point, as in score-keeping, than what's right and wrong. This isn't hockey. As much as the fighting might suggest such.

The vice president of the United States had to be corrected, in a way, after she was caught telling it with the bark off the other day. See the above quote. The White House went into walk-back mode after that made the papers.

"The administration knew mutations were possible. It [is] the reason we ordered extra tests, extra gear and extra PPE," a statement from a "Harris adviser" said. The vice president's critics inside the media and out were giddy. As you knew they would be.

But nobody saw this virus coming from the beginning. And as braggadocios as former President Donald Trump often is, even he doesn't claim to have seen covid-19 on the horizon before '19. But the Democrats tried to score points when the virus swamped the world during the previous administration. In a campaign debate last year, Candidate Joe Biden said of Donald Trump: "Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America."

Responsible? Lordy. This virus doesn't take orders. Not from man. Not from any party of man.

Can a political leader--even a high-ranking political leader--say as much? Apparently not. Lest the other side score a point.

Only a clairvoyant could have predicted this pandemic before it hit. You'd have to be a sooth-sayer to announce what happens next. We can keep an eye out, but we won't see it coming. Until some scientist confirms the next variant. And the drug companies get on the ball to come up with a defense. Again.

We can prepare. We'd better. But the fact is, or at least the probability is, the next variant after omicron is going to hit us. It might not be unexpected, but it'll be unpredicted. Without notice. We won't see it coming, although everyone will be looking for it.

It's the business of viruses. And a deadly business it is.