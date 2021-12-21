Election Commission approves Benton County JP district map

Web watch

Visit vote.bentoncountyar.gov/redistricting to view Benton County justice of the peace maps.

ROGERS -- The last justice of the peace map turned out to be the best fit for the Benton County Election Commission.

The three-person commission voted unanimously for map No. 4 at a meeting Monday that lasted less than five minutes. Four maps were up for consideration. Chairman Russ Anzalone and members Robbyn Tumey and Harlan Stee make up the commission.

The Election Commission met Friday night and backed the fourth map, which was introduced earlier that day.

Anzalone said Monday he preferred the fourth map because Gentry won't be split into two districts -- 11 and 13 -- as it was in the third map. Gentry will be in District 11. The fourth map also divides Beaver Lake into four districts -- 1, 2, 6 and 14 -- instead of the two districts it is now, 1 and 2.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission has been drafting possible district maps for Benton and Washington counties since 2020 census numbers were released. Election districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes detailed in the federal census. The goal is to equalize district population.

Benton County went from a population of 221,339 in 2010 to 284,333 in 2020, according to information from Jeff Hawkins, regional planning executive director. Benton County has 15 justice of the peace districts.

The ideal population for a Quorum Court district went from 14,089 residents to 18,956. The 2020 census showed district populations ranging from 14,867 in District No. 1 to 32,812 in District No. 9, necessitating redistricting.

District 9 covered an area south of Centerton, which also stretched toward Cave Springs and dipped into Bentonville, said District 9 Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin.

"I knew we had a lot of numbers," Anglin said of the growth since 2010. Map 4 shows District 9 with 18,682 residents.

The cores of existing districts were retained as much as possible in all maps, Hawkins said.

The geography of all the districts will have to change to achieve similar populations across the districts, he said.

District 2 Justice of the Peace Ken Farmer of Rogers said he liked map 2 for more of a sentimental reason.

"That plan includes the Prairie Creek community in District 2," Farmer said. "I feel a connection to that area because my father owned and operated a business there. Even though it was years ago, I still know several people in the area."

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $157 for Finance Committee meetings, $251 for Committee of the Whole meetings and $251 per Quorum Court meeting. Pay will be $267 per meeting starting next year.

The Election Commission must file its report with the county clerk by Jan. 4 setting the district boundaries and the number of residents within them, according to information from Hawkins.

After the report has been filed, the county clerk has 15 days to publish the boundaries and their populations in the newspaper. Any challenge in circuit court would have to occur within 30 days following the newspaper publication. Then, within seven days after the suit filing period, the clerk must file a certified copy of the plan and record with the Arkansas secretary of state, according to information from Hawkins.

In Washington County, election officials agreed Dec. 9 on a map showing the new district boundaries for justices of the peace in that county. The Election Commission voted to accept what has been labeled "Plan 9" as the final map of the districts.