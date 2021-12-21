Follow live: Arkansas aims to bounce back vs. Elon

10:58, 1H - Arkansas 16, Elon 14

JD Notae got hot a few moments ago and buried a pair of threes in a 45-second span to spark the Razorbacks' offense a bit. A couple minutes later, he missed a pair of shots in a 13-second stretch.

Notae has a team-high eight points.

KK Robinson entered the game around the 13-minute mark to a louder-than-usual applause from the home crowd. He has not scored or assisted on a bucket to this point.

Stanley Umude was the last Arkansas regular to check into the game. He scored on a postup on his first touch then blocked a layup attempt on a baseline out of bounds play.

Ten players have checked into the game tonight for the Razorbacks.

15:38, 1H - Arkansas 8, Elon 7

Chris Lykes leads the Razorbacks with four early points. He drew a pair of fouls on a Phoenix defender after shot faking on midrange jumpers.

JD Notae added the game's first bucket working middle pick-and-roll with Connor Vanover. Trey Wade got an up-and-under move near the left block to go, too.

Jaylin Williams, Au'Diese Toney and Davonte Davis checked in at the under-16 timeout.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Chris Lykes, Jaxson Robinson, Trey Wade and Connor Vanover.

A big lineup shakeup for the Razorbacks tonight. This is their second starting five in as many games after running out the same group for nine games.

Lykes, Robinson and Wade are making their first start as Razorbacks. For Vanover, he gets a starting nod for the second time this season after drawing a DNP in the previous game.

Davonte Davis will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 30 vs. Oklahoma State.

Elon's starters: Darius Buford, Hunter McIntosh, Jerald Gillens-Butler, Chuck Hannah and Michael Graham.

Two of the Phoenix’s three victories this season are over non-Division I programs. They have Power 5 losses to Duke, Florida, West Virginia, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

Elon is led in scoring by McIntosh, a 6-2 guard. He averages 11.3 points per game. Three other Phoenix players add at least 10 points per game, including former Missouri guard Torrence Watson.

Watson has scored 23 points in seven career games against the Razorbacks, including nine last season in the Tigers' overtime home loss.