Fire damages former Cajun’s Wharf building in Little Rock

The site of the former Little Rock restaurant Cajun’s Wharf received minor damage after a fire Tuesday morning, the city’s fire department said.

Callers reported seeing smoke and flames on the rear roof of the structure, 2400 Cantrell Road, shortly after 7 a.m., according to Little Rock Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Jason Weaver. Firefighters got access to the building and extinguished the fire less than an hour later, Weaver said.

According to the fire department, the flames appeared to have started on the back deck on the rear of the building and got into the roof.

“It doesn’t appear to have done extensive damage,” Weaver said.

The structure was under renovation and unoccupied at the time of the fire, the department said.

Cajun's Wharf, which opened in 1975 as Anderson's Cajun's Wharf, closed in 2019.

According to Weaver, the fire marshal is investigating the blaze's cause.