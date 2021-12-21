Fort Smith directors plan sales tax election changes; meeting set today

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors plans to amend ordinances it approved at its Nov. 16 meeting after receiving feedback from the community.

The directors initially approved asking voters to renew the 0.25% sales tax to be split between the Parks and Fire departments for 20 years and reallocating the 0.75% being used on bond payments to the Police Department and for sewer consent decree purposes. Both would go the the public for election Feb. 8.

Fort Smith currently collects and controls roughly 2% of sales taxes, with 1% going to roads, 0.75% to bond payments for sewer projects and 0.25% split between Park and Fire departments for improvement projects.

The consent decree was issued in January 2015 from the Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality against Fort Smith for city sewer repairs after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River. The decree stated the city would spend "more than $200 million over the next 12 years" to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

Ward Three Director Lavon Morton asked for a special study session on Monday to ask that the board attend or hold meetings to discuss the election with the community.

"We need to further the election to a later date so we can have multiple study sessions, and we need to provide an opportunity to communicate the critical need and the consequences of an unfavorable vote," he said. "Now I am personally willing to speak to any individual or any group in the city about the facts that relate to the sales tax, and why it's so important to renew the existing sales tax."

Morton also asked that the 0.25% sales tax be reduced to 10 years to be the same as the 0.75% sales tax.

Kevin Settle, an at-large director, suggested holding public discussion in each city ward. He also noted that if the election were postponed, the next opportunity for an election would be in May.

"There are a lot of things that are going on, as it relates to the consent decree," at-large Director Neal Martin said. "There are appeals and some other things going on. I think we ought to put some kind of sunset clause in there as it relates to the consent decree, that when this is paid off, that tax goes away. So if voters approve this and it moves forward, that there is an out when it's done. Let's say we get it done in seven years. We're not continuing to pay the tax for three more years."

Martin also asked that the election be held at a time where the greatest amount of voter turnout is expected.

"The last thing that we want to do is push something through for 10 years that people aren't aware of is happening," Martin said. "So we're talking about moving it to May, that's the primary. I don't know if there's options to get it in November, but if there's a way that we can get it on those days that are prime voting days so we're not getting a small turnout and passing with only 1,000 people voting for it -- I think -- is what we need to make sure that we do, and should probably be the way that we go about doing things ... as it relates to taxes and asking the voters to pass a tax."

City Administrator Carl Geffken suggested that the board have another special meeting to repeal the current sales tax ordinances, which the board agreed to hold through a Zoom meeting this morning. He said new ordinances would need to be put on a ballot 60 days before an election.

City Attorney Jerry Canfield said city staff and attorneys are having ongoing discussions with the Department of Justice regarding the consent decree. He said delaying the election might reflect negatively on the city should there be any court proceedings.

Morton argued that the city still has money saved for the consent decree through late-2022, so an election delay would not affect any contract work on it.

"This does get a little frustrating related to this, because we asked the citizens for 167% rate increase," Martin said. "Part of that, as I'm told, was that was a good-faith effort to make sure that the DOJ and EPA would know that we were serious about what we're doing. I think we've shown that we're serious, and we've shown that we're putting effort into this. They ought to know that we're on board, and we're doing what we need to do to comply with what they've ordered.

"I can't go to our citizens and continue to ask them to give and give and give, to bend and bend and bend. At some point, they're going to break. We want to try to make sure that they've got all of the information available to them, in order to be able to move forward. I can't in good faith or good conscience say we've got to move forward because they say we have to, or it would put us in a better negotiating position. I'd argue that we've already put ourselves there, and the citizens have put themselves there."