Have a merry Trumpmas

There's this thing called Newsmax. It's big in Trump-worshipping areas such as Arkansas. It's a cable-television "news" alternative to the too-liberal Fox News.

I had not paid much attention to Newsmax until several days after the last presidential election.

It happened the day the major news networks declared Joe Biden the winner on account of his having won. Arkansas kinfolk were telling me with seeming confidence that I should celebrate while I could because the declaration of victory would be reversed in a couple of days when all the truth came out.

I asked where they were getting their information. They said Newsmax, which they said was way better than Fox, which had gone deep-state.

So, let's discuss Newsmax's credibility. Let's begin by examining the network's promotional material for its Christmas special hosted by a gray-bearded Mike Huckabee.

The hour-long program has aired several times at all hours in the last few days, and continues to appear from time to time, including this afternoon. (I know because I've soiled my television streaming service by adding the Newsmax app for this column's purpose.)

The show contains a segment in which Huckabee asks Trump to explain that no one was saying "Merry Christmas" anymore until Trump got into the presidential race and restored the phrase.

Trump replies that why, yes, Mike, that's exactly how it happened.

That isn't any truer than that Trump won the presidential election or that Mexico paid for the wall.

The Newsmax promotional material for this Christmas special begins as follows, speaking of Huckabee: "He might be the most famous former governor in history."

Huckabee? The most famous former governor in history?

Someone tell that to Thomas Jefferson, former governor of Virginia, and the Roosevelts, Teddy and Franklin, former governors of New York. For that matter, someone tell Bill Clinton, former governor of Arkansas. Or Ronald Reagan.

Are we to the point that a glorified disc jockey with a gift of hyperbolic gab for doing low-brow off-brand telecasting as a celebrity partisan is more famous among all former American governors than two Rushmore faces and one who ought to be there?

For that matter, Huckabee is hardly greatest among former governors even in the small category for living superficial celebrities. Consider Arnold Schwarzenegger. Or Jesse Ventura.

Playing bass guitar with Ted Nugent on "Cat Scratch Fever" is not the right measuring stick for gubernatorial fame.

Nor is hosting a "special" Christmas program on this Newsmax network, which uses as its sole business plan a more reliable Trumpian devotion than Fox's. Nor is Huckabee's sitting at Mar-A-Lago as host of such a spectacle and asking Trump to talk about how he got America to say "Merry Christmas" again.

You remember--don't you?--that pre-Trump time when the woke socialists forced the recording industry to overdub Otis Redding singing "Merry Christmas, Baby?" They had him soulfully proclaiming, "Greetings of the season, my beloved partner of vague gender."

And they had poor Bing Crosby dreaming "of a generic holiday as long as it is of no particular color."

Here is the "Merry Christmas" issue in albeit a long paragraph: Some people in recent years have indeed become sensitized to the facts that Christmas is a culturally overpowering Christian holiday and a lot of people in America aren't Christian. These sensitive types have sometimes said "happy holidays" or "season's greetings." Others have said "happy holidays" or "season's greetings" merely to refer to the full array of varied festivities from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Some retailers began during this time to rely more on "happy holidays" than "Merry Christmas." But there never was a war on "Merry Christmas." Anybody who wanted to wish it could, no matter who was president. I did, all my life, from habit mostly, and still do. Let me say it right now: Merry Christmas. Let me emphasize: Have a holly, jolly Christmas. The only oppression is by demagogues on the right who say that everyone has to say what they say. They have no case that they can't say what they want. Their complaint only is that some others say differently, and shouldn't be permitted. The war is theirs on freedom of expression.

By the way: In addition to Trump, Huckabee has his and Trump's shared daughter, Sarah, on the special as a guest.

She soon will be governor of Arkansas on the strength of the occasional use of the Huckabee name and on Trump's endorsement that reaped $11 million in mostly out-of-state campaign contributions.

She ran Mike's second failed presidential bid, in 2016, and told untruths for Trump as his press secretary in the White House.

All of that qualified her to appear on a Christmas program to share with Newsmax's audience the "real meaning of Christmas," which is that the holiday, like everything else, including Arkansas as of January 2023, is all about Trump.

