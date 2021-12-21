Homemaker's club meets for annual Christmas party

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met Dec. 14 at the home of Marnette Reed for their annual Christmas party and meeting.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Jim Wilson said the blessing and participants had a Christmas meal of pork loin, dressing, hash browned potato casserole, non-bundled green beans, salad, rolls and a variety of desserts, prepared by Reed, according to a news release.

Guests present were Catherine Atkinson, Kay Cromwell, Debbie James, member of Heart'N'Hands Extension Homemakers Club; Dot Hart, president of the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council; Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent; John Aronowitz, Dale Payton and Johnny Reed.

Sarah Payton presided over a short business meeting. She reported that on Dec. 10, she and Penny Scholes delivered 66 caps and 54 dolls to Arkansas Children's Hospital at the Festival of Stars and 30 blankets to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

She reminded members that they were scheduled to work at the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends Dec. 20.

Members who participated in Walk Across Arkansas were recognized. They won three awards at the recent Christmas Council: 5th place in the Delta District, 7th place in the state and 1st place in state for most activity minutes. Participating members were Payton, Ellen Bauer, Dee Kindrick and Jo Ann Carr.

Members and guests played the Gift Unwrapping Race game with Hart winning both games. A snack/dessert Christmas exchange was decided by playing the left right game.

A skit was presented with Elizabeth Wall reading the Night Before Christmas Story and Payton and Scholes acted as the excited children listening to the story, according to the release.

Also at the meeting, dried beans and corn bread mix was collected for the White Hall Food Pantry. Hamburger Helper will be the food pantry item for January.

The Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers meet at the White Hall Library the fourth Tuesday night of each month and visitors are welcome.

For more information about Extension Homemakers clubs, contact any member or call Mary Ann Kizer at Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.