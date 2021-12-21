



Happy birthday (Dec. 21): Waves of creativity sweep the shores of your life, giving your world rhythm, your body momentum and your spirit velocity. There's at least one idea in the current you can ride straight to the bank. Your work will change and your daily routines along with it. A paradox: Bonds of love will be as strong as they are free.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The problem is that once you start to learn about something, you don't want to stop until you know everything about it. The world will seem to be arranged around exploring this new area of interest.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be led back to the scene of a mistake, giving you the rare do-over opportunity. You don't have to get it right; just try it differently than the last time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll deal with confident people with much to offer. You'll get the chance to experiment freely. A service will be provided for you free of charge or obligation. Try before you buy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's OK to lose sight of the big picture. In fact, today, you'll be wise to ignore the big picture altogether in favor of paying detailed attention to very small but crucial elements.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Social risk often feels as scary as physical risk and for good reason — it matters! Discussion among loved ones will go to dicey places, but you'll be surprised at how well this turns out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The infrequency of an indulgence is what makes it delightful. You can't give yourself a treat every day because that would make it a habit, not a treat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You like to be chased and you like to do the chasing. Whichever role you're in today, it will be fun so long as the one who is doing the chasing really intends to catch the other person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will be flexible and open to what the people around you propose even when it's a little ridiculous. You might find yourself going along with a bad idea for the sake of social grace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're sensitive to the feelings of others and you've a compassionate response to their needs. Just be sure to care for your own needs, too, especially to the need for comfort and relaxation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Know your top priority and everything else will settle around it. Your attention span will vary from hour to hour over the course of the day, but you'll finish what's important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's not what you say but how you say it. The tonality of your voice will set all at ease. Your calm utterances could tame lions, charm snakes, hush babies.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An inner sense of reality is a hard thing to share. Nonetheless, it seems you really understand the way another person thinks and because of this, you'll make accurate guesses and tight social bonds.

SINGING ON THE SOLSTICE

From an astronomical perspective, the solstice occurs twice yearly, once in each hemisphere, when either of the Earth’s poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun. From a historic perspective, the solstice is when humans get together to honor the season, feast and sing. Don’t forget the last part. Group singing makes hearts beat in unison.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Capricorn and I recently acquired a HUGE crush on an adorable Gemini. The attraction seems to be mutual but I don’t know what to do about it or how to make it progress to another level.”

A: For Capricorn, courting a Gemini is like trying to catch a lightning bug. While you’re attracted to the light and flight, to capture the sparkly beauty in a jar minimizes the effect. Instead of pinning him down to a date, have fun! Riff on his interest of the moment (probably some kind of fascinating activity just discovered this weekend) then express desire in joining in. You are a firefly in your own right, too — and more alluringly powerful than you think. Surely he admires your independence of mind and spirit, and that confidence is uniquely yours. Knowing the affinities of another can ease the “way in” to initial rapport but never at the cost of who you are. In the words of Billy Joel, ” … Don’t go changing to try and please me.” Authenticity is the way!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Award-winning actor, producer and civil rights activist Samuel L. Jackson was born on the winter solstice and represents the best qualities on either side of the cusp with significant natal planets in Sagittarius as well as Capricorn. His Virgo moon and other earth sign aspects signify a diligent, conscientious and responsible nature, while Uranus and Neptune are in erudite air signs.



