Hutchinson asks president for federal aid to help Arkansas recover from Dec. 10 storms

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday formally requested that the federal government declare Arkansas a federal disaster area to ensure the availability of aid as the state recovers from tornadoes that swept through northeastern areas on Dec. 10.

"I have determined that these storms and tornadoes are of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments, and that supplementary Federal assistance is necessary," Hutchinson said in a letter to President Joe Biden.

According to the letter, 10 tornadoes were confirmed in Arkansas, including an EF-4 that began in Arkansas and an EF-3 in northern Mississippi County that led to the bulk of the damage and two fatalities in the towns of Monette and Leachville, respectively.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is based on estimated wind speed and related damage. An EF3 tornado has estimated wind speeds of 136-165 miles per hour, and an EF4 has estimated wind speeds of 166-200 miles per hour.













More than 256 homes sustained major damage or were destroyed across Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties, displacing hundreds of families, according to joint preliminary damage assessments completed by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the letter states. In Poinsett County alone, 72 homes were destroyed and 85 sustained major damage.

Of the 375 homes the agencies assessed, nearly half were uninsured, and more than 20% of the residents of those homes were low-income, according to the letter. Hutchinson said previously that total uninsured losses from the tornadoes would need to be $5 million for the state to be declared a federal disaster area.

Hutchinson wrote that the counties are also "in dire need of assistance in order to help individuals regain suitable living conditions that cannot be obtained at their current financial status."

He also noted that several of the hardest-hit areas also experienced major damage to infrastructure, industry, trade, local businesses and agricultural enterprises, meaning he expects applications for disaster-related unemployment benefits to be high.

The governor also noted that there were numerous reports of downed or damaged trees from northeast Arkansas to the southwestern part of the state, with the strongest wind gusts reported between 60 and 70 miles per hour. The wind and tornadic activity caused substantial power loss from downed lines and poles, Hutchinson wrote.

Hutchinson said the Governor's Disaster Fund has been depleted by 17 gubernatorial or federally declared disasters, damages from which are currently estimated at $184 million.

"Many of the same counties in Arkansas are continually inundated with severe weather, which has put a burden on not only the local jurisdictions but also the state's ability to effectively continue to respond to, and recover from, such events. Without the assistance of a Major Disaster Declaration, it will be difficult for Arkansas to [bear] all of the responsibilities and properly recover from this event," the letter reads.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., who was in northeast Arkansas Monday to survey the damage, said it was likely that Arkansas would easily meet the threshold for a federal emergency declaration and that he intended to sign a letter of support along with the rest of the state's congressional delegation.

"You see so much damage that occurred, literally, houses that are just gone. You see trailers wrapped around trees. We spent time at the fire station. The roof's gone," he said in a telephone interview earlier Monday. "So, the destruction was just tremendous."

A federal disaster declaration could open up a number of opportunities for individuals and municipalities, including grant programs and low-interest loans, Boozman said.

He also praised local cleanup efforts by volunteers.

"They've done a tremendous amount of work already," he said. "I know at the firehouse, they said that the football team would come over and pick up debris, getting it straightened out so it's just everybody working together. So tremendous destruction and yet already a lot of cleanup is taking place, very well organized and with a plan to go forward and just that can-do spirit that is so part of Arkansas and America."