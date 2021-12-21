• David Bramley, 63, of Sharon, Ohio, faces a felony theft charge after being accused of stealing a 58-foot-long metal pedestrian bridge that once spanned a river in Akron before it was taken down nearly eight years ago and put in storage until it could be reused for a domestic-violence shelter project.

• President Joe Biden has a new puppy at the White House with the addition of Commander and posted a video Monday of him tossing a ball to the puppy, which appears to be a German shepherd, and walking the dog into the White House.

• Steve Howard, administrator of Camden County, Ga., declared, "Georgia is part of the new space race, and we will become one of the leaders," as the Federal Aviation Administration granted a license for a launchpad to fly commercial rockets from the state's coast.

• Queen Elizabeth II, the 95-year-old British monarch, won't spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate amid the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant and, instead, will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle where she has stayed for most of the pandemic.

• Ernesto Pelayo, 34, of Lilburn, Ga., is being sought after he was accused of using his pickup to kill his brother-in-law after the two got into a fight at a Christmas party in Lawrenceville that spilled out into the street, police said.

• Robert Fico, the former Slovak prime minister, was detained by police in Bratislava for organizing an anti-government rally in Slovakia's capital that violated pandemic lockdown rules barring public gatherings of more than six people.

• Gerry McChesney, manager of the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, called it a necessary and "right thing to do" after the California Coastal Commission approved a plan to poison invasive mice that are threatening rare seabirds at the refuge.

• Larry Hogan, 65, the Republican governor of Maryland and a cancer survivor who has been vaccinated and gotten a booster shot, said he's feeling fine after testing positive for the coronavirus and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

• Cindy Dobson, 57, of Lebanon, Maine, has arrived in San Diego, finishing a cross-country, anti-cancer fundraising ride on a recumbent tricycle that she continued from Mississippi, picking up the journey started by her son, James, before he was struck and killed by a car.