In the news

by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports | Today at 3:58 a.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration granted a license for a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from Cumberland Island, located in coastal Georgia. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File)

• David Bramley, 63, of Sharon, Ohio, faces a felony theft charge after being accused of stealing a 58-foot-long metal pedestrian bridge that once spanned a river in Akron before it was taken down nearly eight years ago and put in storage until it could be reused for a domestic-violence shelter project.

• President Joe Biden has a new puppy at the White House with the addition of Commander and posted a video Monday of him tossing a ball to the puppy, which appears to be a German shepherd, and walking the dog into the White House.

• Steve Howard, administrator of Camden County, Ga., declared, "Georgia is part of the new space race, and we will become one of the leaders," as the Federal Aviation Administration granted a license for a launchpad to fly commercial rockets from the state's coast.

• Queen Elizabeth II, the 95-year-old British monarch, won't spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate amid the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant and, instead, will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle where she has stayed for most of the pandemic.

• Ernesto Pelayo, 34, of Lilburn, Ga., is being sought after he was accused of using his pickup to kill his brother-in-law after the two got into a fight at a Christmas party in Lawrenceville that spilled out into the street, police said.

• Robert Fico, the former Slovak prime minister, was detained by police in Bratislava for organizing an anti-government rally in Slovakia's capital that violated pandemic lockdown rules barring public gatherings of more than six people.

• Gerry McChesney, manager of the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, called it a necessary and "right thing to do" after the California Coastal Commission approved a plan to poison invasive mice that are threatening rare seabirds at the refuge.

• Larry Hogan, 65, the Republican governor of Maryland and a cancer survivor who has been vaccinated and gotten a booster shot, said he's feeling fine after testing positive for the coronavirus and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

• Cindy Dobson, 57, of Lebanon, Maine, has arrived in San Diego, finishing a cross-country, anti-cancer fundraising ride on a recumbent tricycle that she continued from Mississippi, picking up the journey started by her son, James, before he was struck and killed by a car.

Print Headline: In the news

