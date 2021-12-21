J.B. Hunt awards bonuses to workers

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., on Friday said it awarded $10 million in appreciation bonuses to drivers and other front-line workers.

The money went to technicians, company drivers and full-time hourly employees that work for subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

"This year, our drivers and front-line employees have gone the extra mile to honor our commitments and meet the needs of customers," John Roberts, president and chief executive of J.B. Hunt, said in a written statement.

"We wanted to express our gratitude for their dedication to making J.B. Hunt the industry leader it is today," he added.

The bonuses come as the transportation industry continues to deal with disruptions and setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as driver shortages.

It is a common trend for employers to give bonuses and other incentives as a way to keep staffers from leaving. Tyson Foods said earlier this month that it would pay front-line workers between $300 and $700 in "thank you" bonuses for working through the pandemic.

A spokesman with J.B. Hunt did not immediately respond when asked how much each worker would receive on average.