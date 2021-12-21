Jury out for officer in fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a "blunder of epic proportions" and did not have "a license to kill," a prosecutor told jurors Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.

Kim Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn't a crime.

"In the walk of life, nobody's perfect. Everybody makes mistakes," Gray said. "My gosh, a mistake is not a crime. It just isn't in our freedom-loving country."

The mostly white jury began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting, which came after Wright was pulled over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1221trial/]





Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during her summation that Wright's death was "entirely preventable. Totally avoidable." And claiming it was a mistake is not a defense, she said, pointing out that the words "accident" and "mistake" don't appear in jury instructions.

"Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence," Eldridge said.

"She drew a deadly weapon," Eldridge said. "She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright's chest, and she fired."

Gray argued that Wright "caused the whole incident" because he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop "was chaos," he said.

"Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately," he said.

Potter testified Friday that she "didn't want to hurt anybody," saying she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer's face. Sobbing at times on the witness stand, she said she was "sorry it happened" and that she doesn't remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments "is missing."

Eldridge said Monday that the case wasn't about whether Potter was sorry.

"Of course, she feels bad about what she did. ... But that has no place in your deliberations," she said.

Playing Potter's body camera video frame by frame, Eldridge sought to raise doubts about Potter's testimony that she fired after seeing fear on the face of another officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the car's passenger-side door and trying to handcuff Wright.

The defense has argued that Johnson was at risk of being dragged and that Potter would have been justified in using deadly force. But Eldridge pointed out to jurors that Potter was behind a third officer whom she was training for much of the interaction, and Johnson didn't come into her camera's view until after the shot was fired. Then it showed the top of his head as he backed away.

Jurors sent a note to the judge Monday afternoon asking for the date that Potter spoke with Laurence Miller, a psychologist who testified for the defense. The judge told the jurors that all the evidence was in, "so you should rely on your collective memories."

When Potter was testifying, she agreed with Eldridge that she had decided to draw her Taser after she saw that Johnson looked scared. But Eldridge pointed out an inconsistency, saying that when Potter spoke to Miller, she told him she didn't know why she drew her Taser. Potter told the jury she didn't recall saying that.

It wasn't clear from Potter's testimony when Miller interviewed her over Zoom.

Eldridge, in her closing argument, also noted that Potter put other people at risk when she fired her gun, highlighting that the third officer was so close to the shooting that a cartridge casing bounced off his face.

"Members of the jury, safe handling of a firearm does not include firing it into a car with four people directly in harm's way," she said.

Gray started his closing argument by attacking Eldridge's summation, highlighting how she had played extremely slowed-down depiction of events that Potter saw in real time.

"Playing the video not at the right speed where it showed chaos, playing it as slow as possible ... that's the rabbit hole of misdirection," Gray said.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Tarm of The Associated Press.