Letter calls for Afghan cash thaw

WASHINGTON -- More than 40 House Democrats on Monday called for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank reserves, which the administration seized after the Taliban took control of the country this summer.

In a letter to both Yellen and President Joe Biden, the lawmakers said failure to relax international restrictions on Afghanistan's banking system risks creating "economic pain and humanitarian collapse," as fears mount that a crumbling economy will spur a new refugee and hunger crisis.

The administration in August froze the majority of the Afghan central government's $9.4 billion in assets -- most of which is held in U.S. bank accounts -- after the Taliban took control of Kabul and the country. The administration has said recognition and release of the funds will not come until the Taliban form an "inclusive" government, guarantee the rights of minorities, women and girls -- including full female education -- and sever ties with terrorist groups including al-Qaida that threaten the U.S. homeland and end all reprisals against Afghans.

As Afghanistan and the Taliban remain isolated, the country's economy and financial system have appeared increasingly on the brink of collapse in recent weeks, exacerbated by a devastating drought, the pandemic and the sudden withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign aid that had poured into the country during the war.

The afghani, the country's currency, lost almost 12% of its value against the dollar, according to Al Jazeera. The United Nations has warned that the country's banking system is at risk of a "colossal" failure that would lead to a 30% contraction of the Afghan economy. UNICEF has estimated that as many as 1 million children could die of "severe acute malnutrition" as the country's economy deteriorates.

Some international groups have urged the United States to expand humanitarian assistance such as food and medical aid, but the letter from House Democrats argues that such measures are unlikely to be sufficient. U.S. sanctions on the Taliban have also shut the country off from the international financial system, although the Treasury Department has approved some exemptions to facilitate international aid.

"Maintaining this policy could cause more civilian deaths in the coming year than were lost in 20 years of war," the lawmakers said in the letter, spearheaded by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. The letter pointed to support from the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and the Afghanistan Banks Association, as well as members of Afghanistan's central bank.

A Treasury official said in a statement that the United States is the world's biggest source of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and that the administration is searching for other ways to help, while also pointing to the licenses it has approved to help the flow of international aid to the country.

HASTY SUMMIT

Islamic countries scrambled Sunday to find ways to help Afghanistan avert an economic collapse.

The hastily called meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad ended with a promise to set up a fund to provide humanitarian aid through the Islamic Development Bank, which would provide a cover for countries to donate without dealing directly with the country's Taliban rulers.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also described what he called good news from the United States, whose special representative on Afghanistan, Tom West, attended the summit.

He said West met with the Taliban delegation led by the interim foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the sidelines. Qureshi said West also said he was mandated to "engage " with the Taliban, that U.S. humanitarian aid to Afghanistan would not carry preconditions, and there could be as much as $1.2 billion available through the World Bank in money that could be released to Afghanistan.

There was no immediate response from the U.S. to Qureshi's statements.

Sunday's summit brought together dozens of foreign ministers as well as the special representatives on Afghanistan of major powers, including China and Russia.

It also included the U.N. undersecretary general on humanitarian affairs and the president of the Islamic Development Bank, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, who offered several concrete financing proposals. He said the bank can manage trusts that could be used to move money into Afghanistan, jump-start businesses and help salvage the economy.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Stein and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post; and by Kathy Gannon of The Associated Press.