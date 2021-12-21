Fiscal responsibility

The scathing rebuke of Joe Manchin by the "civil administration" seems hypocritical. How quickly they turn on their own.

Peppermint Psaki accuses him of putting poor children back into abject poverty, killing the child tax credit ... well, if her nose grew for lying. The child tax credit will still be in place, but the extra due to covid will expire end of December. Considering the best job market in U.S. history, seems reasonable.

After months of trimming and negotiations, seems the bill is stalled. Maybe he had time to read it? Maybe they could have left in the roads, utilities, work on health expenses and left out the pork, like the never-ending climate change.

I wonder why Washington doesn't mention the great progress the U.S. has made with higher regulations still to deal with. Alternative energy is making its progress as technology continues to improve. Forget electric cars; hybrids are more practical and available now. Even nasty old coal is pretty clean these days, and the fly ash byproduct could be mined for the precious elements needed in our high-tech vehicles; beats strip mining in South America.

Common sense and fiscal responsibility seem rare commodities these days ... civility too.

CHRIS WILLIS

Siloam Springs

Contributes to mess

Recently there was an article about a report urging the U.S. to come up with a strategy to handle plastic waste. Something you don't see written about in papers is plastic waste from fireworks.

Until recently, fireworks were encapsulated in paper, which disintegrated when exploded. Now it seems fireworks are encapsulated in plastic, which stays with us as litter after it explodes.

Something needs to be done, such as possibly stopping fireworks from being imported into this country.

Please, someone with authority, do something about this terrible mess.

ELTON GARRIS

El Dorado