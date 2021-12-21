Sections
Little Rock police: Child accidentally injured with gun

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:38 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating a report of a child accidentally injured with a gun Tuesday evening, according to a Twitter post from the department.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but it was not immediately clear exactly what happened, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Tuesday night.

Edwards could not immediately provide any identifying information about the child, including their age or sex, he said.

