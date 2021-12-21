Local agencies closing for Christmas

Several agencies have announced their closing schedules for Christmas.

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27.

The Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27.

White Hall City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24.

Altheimer City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24.

Liberty Utilities will be closed Dec. 23-24.

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System libraries will be closed Dec 23-27.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Dec. 23-24. The agency's SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will still be taking clients for dialysis and cancer appointments.

Christmas Eve church event set

A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at White Hall United Methodist Church, 301 Church Drive, according to their Facebook page.

"Now is the time to celebrate the new birth of Christ in our world -- a revival of light! The hope of the world is born and we get to welcome him into our hearts! Come and join us for this special candlelight service full of familiar Christmas music," a spokesman said in the post.

Ivy Center announces January plans

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host the following events in January:

• Jan. 4 -- 6-7 p.m. -- Future Medical Professionals -- "A Day in the life of an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon" workshop will be presented by Dr. Kenneth R. Collins Jr. Seventh through 12th graders interested in health careers are invited to attend the workshop virtually on Zoom. The Club Scrub coach is Danielle Harris, recruitment specialist from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Region Campus, according to a news release.

• Jan. 11 -- 6-7 p.m. -- Future Engineers -- The coach is Sederick Rice, Ph.D, associate professor of biology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Math Cash App Challenges are held during each workshop. Seventh through 12th graders interested in careers in engineering are invited to attend the workshop virtually on Zoom.

• Jan. 18 -- 6-7 p.m. -- The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz Bowl Competition will be held virtually on Zoom. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Seventh through 12th graders are invited to participate. A study guide will be emailed upon request.

• Jan. 25 -- 10 a.m. -- Ivy Center Board Members and the UAMS South Central representative will speak to Pine Bluff High School students about "Let's Talk About Excellence!" (Covid rules will be in place at this in-person presentation.)

For more information including the Zoom link information, go the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page or send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com.