Loyalists to China win Hong Kong vote

HONG KONG -- Candidates loyal to China's Communist Party won a landslide victory in Hong Kong's legislative elections after pro-democracy activists were imprisoned and authorities received the power to exclude those deemed inappropriate for office.





Candidates loyal to Beijing won a majority of the seats in Sunday's election after the laws were changed to ensure that only pro-Beijing "patriots" could run the city.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during a news conference Monday that she was satisfied with the election despite a 30.2% voter turnout -- the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.

She said the number of registered voters reached 92.5%, a record high compared with the 2012 and 2016 elections, when about 70% of voters had registered.

"For registered voters, deciding whether they want to exercise their voting rights in a particular election is entirely a matter for themselves," she said.

"In this election, 1.35 million voters cast their votes. They did not just return candidates of their choice to LegCo, and I think it was also because of their support for the improved electoral system," said Lam, referring to the city's Legislative Council.

Under the new laws, the number of directly elected lawmakers was reduced from 35 to 20, even as the legislature was expanded from 70 to 90 seats. Most of the lawmakers were appointed by largely pro-Beijing bodies, ensuring they make up the majority of the legislature.

All candidates were also vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated.

Lam said that even if there was a high turnout based on "poor politics," such as the polarization during the period of political strife in 2019, that is "not something we should be glad to have."

Starry Lee, an elected pro-Beijing legislative council candidate from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong party, said the 30% turnout was within "general public expectation."

"As I have mentioned before, this is a new system, this is a system that we call patriots administrating Hong Kong," Lee said.

"This is a different one from the previous one, therefore you cannot compare directly. And I believe that with the new system, people need time to get used to that."

The opposition camp has criticized the elections, with the largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, fielding no candidates for the first time since the 1997 handover.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said there were "multiple reasons" for the decline in turnout.

"It is not only the impact of the pandemic, but also the disruption and sabotage of anti-China elements in Hong Kong and external forces," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

Some overseas pro-democracy activists, including London-based Nathan Law, urged a boycott of the vote, saying the elections were undemocratic. Under the new election laws, incitement to boycott the voting or to cast invalid votes could be punished by up to three years in jail and a $26,500 fine.

In a joint statement released by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the foreign ministers of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States expressed "grave concern" over the erosion of democratic elements of Hong Kong's electoral system and growing restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly.

"Protecting space for peaceful alternative views is the most effective way to ensure the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong," they said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Lam said during a news conference Monday that she was "satisfied" with Sunday's legislative election despite a 30.2% voter turnout, the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China 1997. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)



Members of pro-Beijing Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, including Stanley Ng Chau-pei, center in front, attend a press conference after winning the Legislative election in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Pro-Beijing candidates dominated Hong Kong's legislative elections, beating out moderates and independents in the city's first public poll after Beijing passed a resolution to amend the city's election laws. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



Members of New People's Party, from left, Judy Chan, Eunice Yung, Lai Tung-kwok, Regina Ip, Dominic Lee and Marcus Liu pose for a photograph during a press conference after winning the legislative election in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Pro-Beijing candidates dominated Hong Kong’s legislative elections, beating out moderates and independents in the city’s first public poll after Beijing passed a resolution to amend the city’s election laws. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



Members of pro-Beijing party Democratic Alliance for Betterment of Hong Kong (DAB), including Starry Lee Wai-king, fifth from right, clap hands during a press conference after winning 19 seats in the Legislative election in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Pro-Beijing candidates dominated Hong Kong’s legislative elections, beating out moderates and independents in the city’s first public poll after Beijing passed a resolution to amend the city’s election laws. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)



