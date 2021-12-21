Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say

A man is in stable condition, after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence in Little Rock Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to 66 Broadmoor Drive around 3:52 p.m. Saturday for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, they located Keylan Garrett, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He had a gunshot wound in his neck, right shoulder, hip, left arm, three in the abdomen, and a graze in his right leg, according to the report.

His father told officers that they were working on their vehicles when the shooting occurred, police said.

The father saw three men run away on foot, the report states.

Another witness told police he saw three men running down the street, police said.

One of the men was seen carrying a rifle, and another man was seen carrying a pistol, according to the report.

Another witness told officers the men were wearing black skull caps, and one of the men had on a Spiderman backpack, according to the report.

Garrett was in stable condition as of Monday night, said police spokesman Mark Edwards.