THEATER: Modern telling of classic tales takes on Britney Spears





The way Briga Heelan fell into the role of a Cinderella singing Britney Spears' music has all the earmarks of a fairy tale with a 21st-century twist.

"It felt like it came from the sky and just smacked me across the face," Heelan said. "I just opened an email one day and it was like, 'Is this a real project? WHAT?'"

The "this" is indeed real — and one of the most ambitious new musicals in a theater world awakening to a creative new day. "Once Upon a One More Time" seems a most unlikely cultural mashup, reframing Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty and a bevy of other storybook characters in an enlightened, modern context. Filling out their story is a narrative inspired by Betty Friedan's groundbreaking "The Feminine Mystique," Spears' songbook, the choreography of a pair of hip-hop-savvy directors — and "American Idol" runner-up Justin Guarini as Prince Charming.

If this seems a lot to process, consider, too, that the musical is having its world premiere in Washington at, of all places, Shakespeare Theatre Company, where artistic director Simon Godwin says it's on track to become the top-selling show in the company's 35-year history. That's even before the reviewers weigh in: After an extended preview period, the musical's official opening night was Friday.

The ensemble of “Once Upon a One More Time.” (Matthew Murphy)

MODERN RELEVANCE

The Nederlander Organization, which operates nine Broadway theaters, the National Theatre in D.C. and venues in more than a dozen other cities, has put money into this pre-Broadway tryout, directed and choreographed by the married team of Keone and Mari Madrid. With that finish line in its sights, the project engenders especially high expectations. And with Spears having turned an important corner in her own life, winning a court battle with her father over control of her finances, the musical's theme of princesses writing their own next chapters takes on another level of relevance.

Spears has not been intimately involved in "Once Upon a One More Time," although after attending a 2019 reading she was quoted as saying: "I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs, especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore." It's not clear whether Spears might see the show. Contacted recently, her publicist, Jeff Raymond, said she was not currently dealing with anything work related.

The spirit of Spears will be apparent nightly, in the new renditions of such hits as "Toxic," "Lucky" and "Oops I Did It Again." Jon Hartmere, a veteran screenwriter, has woven those songs into the story — about how the lives of Cinderella and the other famous figures, who meet in a book club, are changed after being exposed to Friedan's classic of feminist literature.

Hartmere said he was given access to all of Spears' songs but only the barest of hints of how he might integrate them into a book musical. "Once Upon a One More Time" isn't a jukebox show, which often recycles an artist's or a group's hits in a celebrity-bio format.

"The only thing I was told was that she loves fairies," Hartmere said of Spears. "And I was like, 'That's it, that's what we've got to go on.'

"I knew the songs that everybody else knew," Hartmere added. "I didn't know the deep cuts. She literally has a song (called) 'Cinderella.' I was like, 'All right, I have to do this.'"

As with so many other theater ventures, the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with the journey of the musical: It was slated to start in Chicago, with the Madrids as choreographers and Kristin Hanggi, who staged "Rock of Ages" on Broadway, as director. After the Chicago run had to be canceled and Hanggi and the show parted ways, the Madrids agreed to take over as directors. And Godwin, hungry for high-visibility productions, signed the company on as the tryout venue.

Briga Heelan, Emily Skinner, Tess Soltau and MiMi Scardulla perform in a musical that uses Britney Spears’ songs. It’s playing in Washington now. (Matthew Murphy)

'WIDEN ITS THEATRICAL GAZE'

"I was attracted to the archetypal stories that underpin this show," Godwin said. "These are, I would argue, classical stories. They're stories that have been around for a long, long time, that are in our DNA. Whether we like them or not, we all know them."

The demand, too, to find material with broader appeal has compelled the company to widen its theatrical gaze. Built in 2007, the Shakespeare's $89 million Sidney Harman Hall has been consistently difficult to sell out with classical offerings.

"That hall seats 750 people, and we've always been striving about how to justify having it as a space," Godwin explained.

Keone and Mari Madrid, too, have been looking for ways to increase their opportunities to cross over. "Beyond Babel," an explosive movement piece that recently wound up a run off-Broadway, was the Madrids' hip-hop adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet" — and a step toward the mainstream theater world. They'd be making their own Broadway debuts with "Once Upon a One More Time."

"It's been a work in progress to figure out our language, and how it can connect to these phenomenal actors," Keone Madrid said of the new musical, as he sat with Mari after one of the final Manhattan rehearsals before the production moved to D.C. "But I think we found something that is exciting."

"Once Upon a One More Time" counts as a heavy lift: The cast numbers more than two dozen and includes such Broadway hands as Emily Skinner as the Stepmother, Michael McGrath as the Narrator and Aisha Jackson as Snow White. David Leveaux, a director whose credits include Broadway plays ("Electra" with Zoe Wanamaker) and musicals ("Nine" with Antonio Banderas) is the show's creative consultant. What appealed to him, he said, was the pop tunes existing in an enchanted environment, one providing natural room for serendipity.

Justin Guarini (center) and company perform in “Once Upon a One More Time,” which opened Friday. (Matthew Murphy)

THE FUTURE OF FAIRY TALES

"The key to this," Leveaux said, "is that it was not going to be, as it were, some sort of pop songs popping up out of a landscape that shouldn't be containing them."

If fairy tales inevitably involve quests, the landscape of "Once Upon a One More Time" is one in which the female characters are out to find themselves. (And as shows like "Into the Woods" and "Cinderella" have revealed, musical theater has often been a vehicle for these flights of fancy.) According to Heelan — who has a 4-year-old daughter, Bennet — the show explores the content of the stories we pass on, and the effect they have on the aspirations of the listeners. This raises the question of what kinds of fairy tales we want the next generation to take as their own.

"Our show speaks to the legacy and the history of these princess stories," Heelan said, adding with regard to Bennet: "And princesses are great, that's fine. It's just we are going to have to, as she gets older, talk about the things that do and don't hold up in these retro tales."

That notion is on the mind, too, of Guarini, Heelan's Prince Charming. Theater folk might prefer thinking of him beyond "American Idol" — as the only person ever to have Patti LuPone and Brian Stokes Mitchell play his mother and father on Broadway, in the 2010 musical version of "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown."

"People are going to come expecting a jukebox musical light, and they're going to be very pleasantly surprised when they recognize that this is an emotional journey, a beautiful story of discovery and redemption," Guarini said of "Once Upon a One More Time."

"It turns out that we are able to marry these songs that we cherish to a new set of ideas and concepts. And they take on a whole new life."



