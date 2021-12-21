Moore named to preseason All-America team

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore has been named a preseason All-American.

Moore, a junior, was one of multiple second basemen named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s All-America second team, along with Matt Shaw of Maryland and Carter Trice of Old Dominion.

Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung was named to the newspaper’s first team. Jung was a finalist for the the Dick Howser Trophy last season.

More from WholeHogSports: Razorbacks ranked 20th in preseason poll

Moore has earned Freshman All-America honors in both of his seasons at Arkansas. He was eligible for the freshman team as a second-year player due to the NCAA restoring a year of eligibility to all players following the canceled 2020 season.

In his first full season with the Razorbacks, Moore batted .283 and had an OPS of .942 in 61 games. Moore led Arkansas with 16 home runs and had 53 RBI in 2021.

He batted .317, hit 2 home runs and drove in 17 runs in 16 games as a true freshman in 2020.

Moore has also established himself as one of the nation’s best defensive middle infielders. Baseball America rates Moore the No. 8 college prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft, and second-best prospect at his position behind Jung.



