• Betty White is turning 100 next month and she's inviting everyone to her party. Everyone who buys a ticket, that is. Tickets went on sale Monday for "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration," a movie event that will screen nationwide on Jan. 17, when the one-time "Golden Girl" hits the century mark. The movie is billed as a star-studded event, with guests including her "The Proposal" costar Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It "offers a revealing glimpse into her life -- behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate," according to a news release, and will include her "actual birthday party," where she marks the milestone with celebrity friends. "Betty White: 100 Years Young" will screen in nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide at 1 and 7 p.m. local time Jan. 17. Tickets can be bought at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. As fans await the turn of White's personal odometer, some life advice she offered in 2017 still holds today. "Don't focus everything on you," White told Katic Couric. "That wears out pretty fast. It's not hard to find things you're interested in. Enjoy them. Indulge them."

• An Asian American who is one of the biggest pop stars in China apologized to his family and fans on Monday and said he will take a break from performing after a public dispute on social media with his ex-wife, who accused him of infidelity and hiring prostitutes. The dayslong back-and-forth has riveted fans of Wang Leehom, who is popular across the Chinese-speaking world and has acted in movies including "Lust, Caution" in 2007. The scandal was the top trending topic on the Chinese social media site Weibo, with many blaming and criticizing him. Wang appeared to be trying to end the burgeoning public relations disaster with an apology to his parents, ex-wife and their children. "I failed to manage my marriage properly and caused trouble for my family. I didn't give the public the image an idol should have," he wrote. "This is all my fault." The social media war began after Wang, in an online post last week, confirmed speculation that he and his wife had divorced. Her accusations contrasted with the wholesome image he had cultivated as a husband and father. The singer was born in Rochester, N.Y., to parents from Taiwan, according to online biographies. He was last seen dodging the media at Taoyuan airport in Taiwan after arriving Saturday from Beijing, Taiwan's Central News Agency said.