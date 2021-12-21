District at Midtown

to get Home2 hotel

The District at Midtown, the retail/hotel redevelopment project at the site of the old Sears property at Interstate 630 and South University Avenue in Little Rock, has landed a hotel.

A 2.31-acre site has been purchased for $1.7 million by Midtown Lodging, LLC.

The limited liability corporation is tied to Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels, which said it would build a 107-unit Home2 Suites by Hilton. The extended-stay brand features suites with separate sleeping and living spaces as well as full-size kitchens.

The lot is at the corner of West Sixth Street and Blue Bird Drive. The hotel takes the place of a building that once housed Arkansas Specialty Orthopaedics, which now has an office on Fair Park Boulevard.

The development so far features a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant. A Chase Bank branch is under construction and plans show the development to be the future site for Freddy's Steakburger and Starbucks Coffee outlets.

Shop Cos., a real estate firm that specializes in retail and office services, is marketing sites within the District at Midtown development.

-- Noel Oman

Airports in state see

gains in passengers

Passenger traffic at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field almost doubled in November compared with the same month in 2020.

A total of 167,198 passengers passed through the state's largest airport last month, 96.8% more travelers than the 88,115 counted in November 2020, according to airport data.

November numbers brought total passengers for the year to 1,537,067, which is 72.3% more than the 644,969 passengers the airport saw in the first 11 months of 2020. The last full year of travel before the pandemic was 2019 when 2,241,716 departed passed through the airport.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport at Highfill continues to post robust numbers as well.

It saw 131,790 boardings and arrivals in November, a jump of 137.2% compared with the same month in 2020. Total passenger traffic is at 1,106,022 for the first 11 months of 2021. The total is 66.5% higher than the same period last year.

-- Noel Oman

Virus worries affect

state-based stocks

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 742.37, down 16.08.

"The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 1% on Monday as investors chew on concerns that the omicron covid-19 variant may potentially undercut the economic rebound, combined with a critical setback to President Joe Biden's social-spending bill," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

