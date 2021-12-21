Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals hosts dog food giveaway

ROGERS -- The Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals will host a drive-through pet food handout Wednesday to help struggling families.

Free dog food will be available beginning at 8 a.m. until the food is gone. Participants may have one, 40-pound bag of dry dog food. Humane Society volunteers will load the food into vehicles in the new shelter parking lot at 405 E. Nursery Road in Rogers.

The shelter will use the honor system and the only requirement to receive a donation is to truly be in need of free food, said society director Clay Morgan. Businesses and other rescue groups are not eligible, he said.

The society wants to distribute dog food so families and pets can stay together, he said.

Simmons Foods of Siloam Springs is donating 25 pallets of dog food for the event.