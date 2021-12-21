100 years ago

Dec. 21, 1921

HARRISON -- In true Western fashion, three unmasked bandits this morning looted the Bank of North Arkansas at Everton, about 15 miles southwest of here, and escaped into the mountainous section of Searcy county. The loot totaled approximately $4,000, practically all the cash on hand. Several thousand dollars worth of Liberty bonds were overlooked. The three robbers rode up in front of the bank shortly after 9 o'clock. Two dismounted and went inside while the third remained on the outside, holding the horses. The two who entered the bank flourished their revolvers, and forced the cashier, W. E. Cantrell, and several customers to hold up their hands and line up against the wall. One of the bandits then forced the cashier to enter the vault with him. Inside the vault, the robber gathered up all the cash in sight and made a thorough search of the cashier's desk for further funds.

50 years ago

Dec. 21, 1971

• Eight employees of Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company were injured, two of them critically, in an explosion and fire about 6 p.m. Monday while they were getting ready to repair a break in a 16-inch gas transmission line east of the 3M Company manufacturing plant southeast of Little Rock. The break had occurred at 10:20 a.m. Monday when the line was struck by a 3M bulldozer wielding a drainage ditch partially filled with water. ... Ark La officials said gas accumulated around the ditch and was ignited by a spark from a diesel-powered backhoe operated by Doyce Elwin Harris, an Ark La employee. They said the engine backfired while Harris was digging next to the break.

25 years ago

Dec. 21, 1996

FORT SMITH -- A pre-dawn fire Friday destroyed the second historic building in downtown Fort Smith in less than a year and knocked out electric power to about 1,000 homes and businesses in the downtown. The Josiah Foster building, built on the main downtown street of Garrison Avenue in the late 1800s, was reported burning about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Fire Department battalion commander Leon Wood said the top two floors of the 4-story building were engulfed in flames that were shooting out the roof when he arrived.

10 years ago

Dec. 21, 2011

• Pulaski County sheriff 's deputies are investigating the Monday night robbery of a Jacksonville Dollar General store. Deputies responding to a robbery at the store at 2001 Arkansas 294 spoke with employee Victoria Siebert, who said a man entered the store about 9:40 p.m. wearing a red bandanna over his face and displayed a handgun. He held Siebert and another employee at gunpoint and took money from the store's cash register and safe, a sheriff's office report said. The man, who deputies said was familiar with the store's layout and security, fled on foot and possibly left the area in an older model, maroon car parked nearby, the report said.