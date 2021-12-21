Pine Bluff lawmen claim win in meth fight after 2 searches





One of the toughest enemies in Pine Bluff's war on drugs is methamphetamine, according to a police officer.

The execution of search warrants at two houses Thursday marked a successful battle in that war, he said.

"Right now, methamphetamine across all ethnicities in Pine Bluff, other than marijuana, is our biggest enemy in narcotics, in what we do," police Sgt. Brett Talley, a team leader on the searches, said Monday. "It's rampant. It's cheaper, and the market is saturated."

Talley said five people were detained at 3102 Rose St., two more than an email file sent to interim Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. indicated, and three were detained shortly afterward at 907 S. Pennsylvania St. Talley clarified that the detainees were not arrested or charged, adding that felony case files will be sent to the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney.

"That doesn't indicate there aren't any charges stemming from the search warrants because there were people identified to be in possession of drugs and firearms at 3102 Rose," Talley said. "There will be case files sent to the prosecuting attorney's office. Under normal times, without a pandemic, they'd have gone to jail, we'd have done a PC [probable cause] affidavit, and they would have seen a judge for their probable cause hearing on Friday morning [the day after the searches]."

Talley did not name any suspects, citing ongoing investigations.

"We're hoping things get back to normal because what we've found is that a lot of people don't fear or they're unable to find themselves concerned with what might happen a year or two down the road. What most people are concerned with is, 'Am I going to jail right now?'" Talley said.

"We've found we don't get a whole lot of cooperation under [the current] circumstances," he added.

Detectives with the Pine Bluff police's Vice-Intelligence-Narcotics division searched the residence at 3102 Rose and seized 14.3 grams of crystal meth and a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun, authorities said.

At 907 S. Pennsylvania St., one of three adults detained had an infant with her, according to Franklin. Detectives said they seized 13.5 grams of crystal meth, a digital scale and two glass smoking pipes. No firearms were found.

Police received tips on both locations, but the Pennsylvania Street residence is one where officers received lots of complaints, Talley said.

Talley added that the drug operations were connected, but not directly.

"We got both warrants for the sale of methamphetamine, so in that sense, they're connected," he said. "I'm sure that there is some crossover."

The searches were part of Pine Bluff police's Operation Blue Rain, a special assignment aimed at cleaning up crime in the city. Franklin said in September that officers patrol hot spots for crime in the city and "go two-deep" in every patrol car.

The war against drugs is a big focus of the operation, Talley said.

"It's a big focus because in Pine Bluff, drugs are probably the most popular thing when it comes to crime," he said. "There are going to be people committing different crimes, burglaries and batteries, to support the habit of it."



