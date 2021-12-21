Puckett leads charge in Lady Vols' blowout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Sara Puckett came off the bench to score 19 points and Tamari Key added 16 to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a convincing 112-58 victory over East Tennessee on Monday night.

Keyen Green contributed 13 points, Kaiya Wynn had 12 and 10 rebounds, Alexus Dye had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Karoline Striplin scored 10 for the Lady Volunteers (10-1), who rebounded from Saturday's loss to Stanford with the conquest.

Jakhyia Davis scored 17 points and Aaliyah had 12 for East Tennessee (1-11). Davis, at 6-foot-3, was the only Buccaneer taller than 6-foot. That allowed 6-6 Key to have several opportunities down low.

Tennessee had a pair of 15-0 runs -- one late in the first quarter and into the second quarter, and the other to start the third quarter -- that put the game well out of reach.

In other women's top 25 action Monday, Elena Tsineke scored 20 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 South Florida beat West Virginia 77-55 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. South Florida snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, getting its second victory over West Virginia in nine meetings. USF took the first meeting, 66-56, on Feb. 25, 2006. Maria Alvarez also scored 14 points and Bethy Mununga had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for USF (9-3), which has won four straight and six of seven. Madisen Smith led West Virginia (6-3) with 15 points. Kirsten Deans added 13 points with five assists. ... Khayla Pointer had 20 points and eight assists, Faustine Aifuwa had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 21 LSU beat Clemson 70-56 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. LSU (10-1) has won nine straight games to surpass last season's win total. The Tigers were 9-13 last season, sparking a coaching change that brought in Kim Mulkey. Kiara Lewis scored 13 points and Delicia Washington had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson (6-5), which plays Dayton on Tuesday. ... Aaliyah Patty had 20 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, Destiny Pitts added 14 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat Texas San-Antonio 77-51. Patty scored 14 of her points in the first quarter as Texas A&M built a 14-point lead. Qadashah Hoppie had 13 points and Sydnee Roby added nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (10-2), which hosts Vanderbilt on Dec. 30. Mass finished with 14 points for UTSA (3-8).

In men's top 25 games on Monday, Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Baylor beat Alcorn State 94-57. Baylor (11-0) took a 10-point lead on a three-pointer by James Akinjo with 14:31 left in the first half and never led by less than 10 after Akinjo's layup made it 22-11 at the 11:58 mark. Dominic Brewton led the Braves (1-10) with 19 points and Darrious Agnew added 12. ... Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue (11-1) rout Incarnate Word 79-59 on Monday night. The Boilermakers have won three consecutive since their only loss of the season -- the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and 9 rebounds, Williams added 12 and 8, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and 5 boards. Benjamin Griscti made four three-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10). ... Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 to extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 58 games. Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga (10-2), which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation's top-ranked team. Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Northern Arizona (4-8), which has lost six of seven.